A Factory-Built BMW M3 Touring Could Finally Happen

A report suggests BMW has given the go ahead for a big-booted M3 wagon. Here's what we know so far

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

It’s always seemed a bit odd that BMW has never offered an estate version of the M3 to rival the Mercedes-AMG C63 estate and Audi RS4, which only comes as a wagon. But that could be about to change, as a new report from BMWBlog suggests an M3 Touring “has been” given the go-ahead and could surface in the next few years. The new BMW M3 will be available with either 473bhp in ‘base’ spec and 503bhp in Competition spec. It uses the same ‘S58’ 3.0-litre straight-six engine as the X3 M and X4 M, and rear-wheel drive. A six-speed manual gearbox will be available on the 473bhp version, while the full-fat Competition car will only come with an eight-speed automatic. This will be the only transmission offered to UK buyers, owing to the fact that people who actually buy these things don’t want to shift themselves. A four-wheel-drive option is likely to arrive later.

When it’s revealed in September, the new M3 saloon will follow the styling cues of the 4 Series and M4. Yep, that means a front grille that could swallow an adolescent walrus, and any M3 estate would use the same face. Judging by current trends the rear would be prettier, with four large exhausts, a functional rear diffuser and chunky arches. An M3 Touring would likely hit 0-62mph in four seconds, with a 500-litre boot capacity and handy touches like an opening rear window for when you don’t need to open the whole tailgate. Inside, most parts would be shared with the standard 3-series Touring, but with standard M bits like Alcantara upholstery and specific graphics for the iDrive system.