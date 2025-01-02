You Will Either Love Or Hate Liberty Walk’s Lamborghini Miura

Lambo’s stunning ’60s supercar is getting the Liberty Walk treatment. Will you be reaching for the party poppers or the pitchforks?
There are certain cars out there that some people would believe should be left alone. As it’s already demonstrated with its Ferrari F40, though, Liberty Walk, Japanese purveyor of extravagant widebody kits, believes nothing is too sacred to have a massive wing and a set of outrageous flared arches grafted onto it. Next to go under its knife: the Lamborghini Miura.

The Miura, of course, you’re familiar with. Lambo’s first mid-engined V12 supercar, and the one that kicked off the bloodline that continues to today’s Revuelto, just 763 of these staggeringly pretty cars were produced between 1963 and 1973. These days, it’s pretty much the most sought-after Lambo of all.

It’s no surprise that they tend to be left alone then, but that’s no hindrance to Liberty Walk. In fact, this isn’t the first time it’s given us its interpretation of the Miura. The last one, though, was a replica, built on the chassis of a Ford GT40 recreation. Now, the tuning house has got its hands on the real deal.

It’s unveiling the finished product at the Tokyo Auto Salon next week, but in the meantime, it’s shown off these renders and, yep, we think it’s going to send the Concours d’Elegance crowd reaching for their nearest pitchforks.

Officially called the LB-Silhouette Works GT Lamborghini Miura, the Nagoya company has left barely a panel untouched, throwing on its signature flared arches and absolutely gigantic chassis-mounted rear wing. There’s also a huge new front wing, rear diffuser and side skirts. The look is completed by a reworked vented bonnet, a new set of Work rims and a pretty significant suspension drop.

We don’t know which of the three versions of the Miura it’s based on, although the presence of the car’s signature ‘eyelashes’ means it’s probably not the final P400 SV iteration. Whether the car’s 3.9-litre V12 gets any tweaks remains to be seen.

If this is all a bit much for you, then rest assured that pictures Liberty Walk posted of the car as it arrived at its workshop show it in a pretty sorry state – it’s hardly a concours-ready Miura that’s been sacrificed. As for us, we’ll be keeping a close eye on LW’s socials as we await the finished product.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

