NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered Will Soon Be Free For PS Plus Subscribers

There are a lot of new racing games to be excited about in 2025. In fact, we’re starting the year pretty strong with Assetto Corsa Evo’s early access release in just a couple of weeks. Yet, it’s unclear if a new Need For Speed will be one of those – something which one of January’s free PlayStation Plus games has left us thinking about.

As part of the monthly tradition of PS Plus subscribers receiving three ‘free’ titles, Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered will be available to download throughout January at no extra cost on both PS4 and PS5.

Although this remaster was released in 2020, it’ll be 15 years this year since the rebooted NFS Hot Pursuit first landed on our shelves. It was a game that took the franchise back to its roots of ‘pick car, drive fast, avoid police or be them’ at a time the series had gone a little astray. Does anyone remember it trying to take on Forza with Shift?

Though 2010’s Hot Pursuit is unlikely to feature as a top pick on any greatest NFS games lists, it’s one remembered very fondly. The drift-heavy physics are still entertaining to play to this day, and the gritty Seacrest County offers a nostalgic of-its-time feel – although its very limited free-roam mode didn’t quite hit the same as earlier titles.

Although its Remaster re-release didn’t do much to change the game, it did add some welcome changes. Those included notably improved graphics and more detailed environments, plus the ability to customise car liveries – something that the original title sadly lacked.

If you subscribe to any of PS Plus Essential, Extra or Premium, you’ll be able to pick up NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered for free from 7 January until the first week of February. Oh, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League but err, we wouldn’t bother.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

