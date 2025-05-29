Your Car Could Be Turned Into A Hot Wheels Model

Everyone who loves cars loves a Hot Wheels toy. That’s a given. And surely, we’ve all dreamed now and then about having a miniature version of our very own car sitting on our desk in 1:64 scale.

That’s nice and easy if you own one of the many cars that have already been turned into a Hot Wheels toy, but if you’ve got something totally unique that you’ve poured hours, days and weeks of toil into creating, there’s now another chance for it to join the ranks of Hot Wheels die-cast models.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour - 2024 UK finals

That’s through the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, the annual competition that scours the globe for incredible custom builds worthy of being turned into a fully-fledged Hot Wheels toy.

A UK-specific leg has been running for the last four years, and in every one of those years, a British entry has made it through to the global final, including 2021’s winner, a 1969 Volvo P1800 turned into a ‘gasser’ style dragster.

Custom Mini 'Mentley'

Meanwhile, last year’s UK winner, the ‘Mentley’, a gloriously mad mash-up of classic Mini, TVR and vintage Bentley Le Mans racer made it through to the final before ultimately losing out to ‘La Liebre’, a Ford Falcon turned into a miniature Group C racer by a group of Chilean enthusiasts.

This year, the UK entries will be whittled down to three finalists, a winner of which will be selected at the Gravity modified car show in August. That winner will progress through to a European final, with the winner of that then competing in the Grand Finale in Hot Wheels’ hometown of El Segundo, California. Regardless of whether their car gets through, though, the UK winner will be flown out to the States to experience the final.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour - 2024 UK finals

With entries now open, Hot Wheels is looking for three things from entrants: authenticity, creativity, and garage spirit. Time for the CT editorial team to withdraw our entries for a slightly tatty Suzuki Swift Sport and a presently broken Alfa Romeo 159, then.