Father’s Day 2025 Gift Ideas For Car-Loving Dads

Here’s your warning that Father’s Day is fast approaching in the UK. If it wasn’t for the sake of producing timely SEO-driven content, we’d probably have forgotten too.

The good news is there’s still plenty of time to grab a gift, but we know dads can often be quite tricky to buy for – especially if they’re anything like ours and have a habit of buying their own toys at random intervals.

Well, we’re stepping in to help – assuming your dad is a petrolhead. We’re not much use otherwise.

We’ve rounded up a few car-based ideas that could go down a winner this year, or if you’re reading this, dads, something you can subtly suggest to your kids so you get a gift you’ll actually like.

Lego Technic Fast and Furious Toyota Supra

It doesn’t matter how old you are, everyone loves a bit of Lego. It’s even better if your dad is a Fast & Furious fan, because plenty of tie-in sets have been released recently.

We’d be making a beeline straight for the brickified Toyota Supra from the original, The Fast and The Furious, as driven by Brian O’Conner. This 810-piece set is enough to keep dad occupied for a couple of hours, and small enough not to wind mum up being on display…

Autoglym cleaning kit

Every petrolhead should be, and often is, equipped with a decent cleaning kit. If your dad is lacking on that front or needs a top-up, this Autoglym cleaning kit covers all the bases.

The 12-piece pack includes all the products to get a car looking squeaky clean, including the wheels and tyres, as well as mitts and cloths. It’s all wrapped up in a neat-looking bag, too.

Impact driver

Has your dad had a project car sitting around for years that really needs some time spent on it? An impact driver could be the tool to kick-start things.

Undoing nuts that haven’t been undone in years can be a pain in the you-know-what, but they’re made all the easier with an impact driver.

This cordless Ryobi impact wrench has a 1/2” square drive, with a 1/4” adaptor included. So you can actually see what you’re doing while working underneath a car in low light conditions, it has a trio of LED lights dotted around the head.

Logitech G920 sim racing wheel

Your dad tells you he grew up wanting to be a racing driver. He never made it, blaming money, time, and making no mention of a lack of talent…

Let dad live out his virtual fancies. Buy him a sim racing wheel. We’d recommend a Logitech G920 if he’s starting out, available at a relatively affordable price yet still offering pretty impressive levels of force feedback.

Give it about a month before he starts looking at upgrades to a direct drive wheel and haptic feedback sim rigs, though…

A trip to Caffeine & Machine

Stuck on a physical present for dad? How about taking him out for a nice breakfast or lunch by some rather special cars instead?

If you’ve never visited Caffeine & Machine, you should. There are three locations in the UK now, each with the same cars and coffee vibe. The joy is the variety of stuff that turns up, with everything from JDM rustbuckets to exotic supercars and everything in between.

Each location is ticketed on a weekend, so it’s worth booking early to avoid disappointment.

Tamiya Subaru Impreza WRC R/C car

Tamiya R/C car kits offer the best kind of things to build – ones you can play with after.

Tamiya’s TT-02 chassis has been in production for seemingly forever, and the result is plenty of bodyshells to pick from. We’ve picked out the Subaru Impreza WRC, largely because OP’s dad had one, but there’s practically an endless choice.

It’s worth noting you’ll need to buy all the electronic bits separately, though many sites (like Modelsport, which we’ve linked) can offer you a bundle deal.

Tickets for 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans

2024 24 Hours of Le Mans, Ferrari 499P

The 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place across Father’s Day this year… but it’s all sold out. Sorry.

Get ahead of the game. Promise dad you’ll be buying tickets for next year’s race as soon as they go on sale in autumn, set to take place a week before Father’s Day 2025. He’ll have the world’s greatest endurance race to look forward to for a year, and you’ll have bought yourself some time to get a present.

An FL5 Honda Civic Type R

FL5 Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition, rear

We are stretching your budget for Father’s Day here, but there’s every chance you’re a Premier League footballer with cash to spare. Get your dad an FL5 Honda Civic Type R before it goes off sale in the UK. We would if we could.

