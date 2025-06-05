The Hemi V8 Is Back In The Ram 1500 For 2026

For the 2025 model year, the Ram 1500 pickup – the artist formerly known as the Dodge Ram – lost something that many would argue was integral to its appeal: the Hemi V8. As part of the big engine’s originally-planned phasing out, Stellantis’ new 3.0-litre twin-turbo Hurricane straight-six became the top engine choice, leaving the Ram without an eight-pot option for the first time in its life.

As was becoming increasingly clear over the last few months, though, the V8-powered Ram wasn’t going to stay dead for long. In a remarkably candid press release, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis has said that the brand “screwed up when we dropped the Hemi.”

2026 Ram 1500 - interior

The engine’s return comes across the light-duty 1500 pickup range in 5.7-litre form, assisted by an eTorque mild hybrid system featuring a small 48v electric motor. It produces 395bhp and 410lb ft of torque, and comes hooked exclusively to an eight-speed automatic.

This is actually less power and torque, and from a less fuel-efficient engine, than the Hurricane straight-six, which remains available in the Ram. The American truck-buying public has spoken, though, and its message has been clear: ‘We want a V8.’

5.7-litre Hemi eTorque V8

“We heard loud and clear from consumers: there is no replacement for the iconic Hemi V8. At the end of each month, we count sales to customers, not to statisticians or ideologues. Data be damned – we raise our flag and let the Hemi ring free again!” Said Kuniskis.

The phaseout of the Hemi V8 from the Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Chrysler ranges began under the auspices of the now-departed CEO of parent company Stellantis, Carlos Tavares. It’s been reported, but not confirmed, that Tavares was in the minority in pushing for the end of Hemi production, and it might not be a coincidence that it’s making a comeback now that he’s no longer in charge.

Ram Hemi 'Symbol of Protest' logo

In perhaps a not-so-subtle nod to this, each Hemi-powered 2026 Ram will get what the brand calls ‘a Symbol of Protest’ on the front wings, a badge featuring the signature Ram’s head surgically attached to a Hemi V8.

The Hemi never fully disappeared as planned, as versions of it have remained available in the Dodge Durango and Jeep Wrangler. It’s possible, though, that its return in the Ram might spearhead its reintroduction in a few more models under the guidance of new Stellantis CEO, ex-Jeep boss Antonio Filosa, with the currently EV or straight-six powered Dodge Charger rumoured to be one of them.