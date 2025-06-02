Clear Your Schedule: There’s A Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie

Seeing friends? Going on holiday? It can all wait – here’s a new way for you to spend your free time
Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie - front
Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie - front

If you had any plans for your free time for the next week or so, we regret to inform you that they’ll have to wait – you can now build your own Aston Martin Valkyrie from Lego.

The Cosworth V12-powered hypercar is the latest car to get an official set as part of Lego’s Technic range that features more complex, bespoke pieces than the Danish brand’s typical blocks.

Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie - side
Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie - side

Featuring 707 pieces, the set includes working gullwing doors, steering operated by way of a top-mounted lever and a miniature recreation of the real Valkyrie’s screaming 6.5-litre V12, complete with moving pistons and a working diff. Sadly, since it’s made of plastic, there’s no recreation of the Valkyrie’s 11,000rpm howl, so you’ll have to use your imagination there.

As well as releasing the model, both Lego and Aston have teamed up with game developer Gameloft to include both the actual Valkyrie and its Lego counterpart in mobile-friendly arcade racer Asphalt Legends Unite. It joins Lego-fied versions of the Chevrolet Corvette and McLaren Senna GTR in the game.

Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie - rear
Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie - rear

Aston’s executive vice president and chief creative officer, Marek Reichman, said: “The Aston Martin Valkyrie represents a triumph of engineering, design, and aerodynamic innovation — a true icon born from Aston Martin’s mastery in performance and beauty. Our collaboration with LEGO Technic celebrates the impossible engineering and visionary thinking that brought Valkyrie to life.

Although it’s one of the more complex Technic sets, it’s not one of the enormous, several-thousand-piece models like the McLaren P1 or Ferrari Daytona SP3. That not only means Lego recommends it for ages nine and over rather than the really big stuff’s 18+ target audience, but that it comes with a much more palatable price tag: £54.99. It’s available to order now, so it should be no time before it takes pride of place on your shelves.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

