Watch Lando Norris Lap A Lego McLaren P1 Around Silverstone

…because it’s made of Lego. Lando Norris had the chance to lap Silverstone in a full-size, driveable P1 replica made from over 340,000 individual Lego Technic pieces
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Lando Norris with Lego McLaren P1
Lando Norris with Lego McLaren P1

If you’ve got a spare £389.99 lying around, you can pick up the one-eighth scale Lego Technic McLaren P1. Made up of nearly 3900 pieces, it’s a mightily intricate bit of kit and would make a nice addition to any shelf/desk/kitchen table, much to the chagrin of the rest of your family.

What you can’t buy for any amount of money, though, is this: it’s a one-to-one scale replica of the P1 made up of literally hundreds and thousands of Lego Technic pieces. And while full-size Lego replicas of cars are nothing new, this one’s a bit different – because it drives.

With input from 23 design, engineering and construction specialists, this leviathan project took 8,344 hours to complete – that, if you don’t have your calculator app handy and you’re not some kind of mathematical prodigy, is over 347 days. Almost an entire year, then.

It’s made up of 342,817 individual Lego Technic elements. We can’t even imagine what that much Lego looks like in one place, except we can because here it is in the shape of a McLaren P1. There are 393 individual kinds of Lego pieces in there, too – again, did you even know there were that many? All in, it weighs 1220kg – 270kg less than the kerbweight of a real P1.

Lego McLaren P1 and real McLaren P1
Lego McLaren P1 and real McLaren P1

Much like the real P1, it features an electrified powertrain. There’s no twin-turbo V8 involved here, though – that probably wouldn’t be wise in something made of actual Lego. Instead, its power comes from a combination of Lego Technic function batteries and an unspecified electric car battery, which powers a single electric motor.

McLaren doesn’t provide performance figures, but safe to say they’re probably a way off the real P1’s 2.8-second 0-62mph sprint and 217mph top speed.

Lego McLaren P1
Lego McLaren P1

That said, when McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris took it out for a lap around Silverstone, it didn’t particularly look like it was hanging around (although we suspect there might be some sped-up footage involved). We can only hope for his sake that he wasn’t driving barefoot.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Prepare To Shield Your Eyes From The Mansory Ineos Grenadier
Mansory Ineos Grenadier - front
Mansory Ineos Grenadier - front
News
Watch Lando Norris Lap A Lego McLaren P1 Around Silverstone
Lando Norris with Lego McLaren P1
Lando Norris with Lego McLaren P1
News
James May Gives His Thoughts On The Cybertruck
James May reviews the Tesla Cybertruck
James May reviews the Tesla Cybertruck
News
Brace Yourself: M Performance Parts Have Arrived For The BMW M5 Touring
BMW M5 Touring M Performance Parts - rear
BMW M5 Touring M Performance Parts - rear
Motorsport
Here’s Another Ford Mustang Pretending To Be A Castrol Supra
Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - front
Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - front
News
Cosplay As A Driver From The Coolest Touring Car Era With This Mercedes C-Class
Mercedes C-Class DTM replica - front
Mercedes C-Class DTM replica - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
Reviews
Jaguar F-Type R Review: Goodnight, Loud Prince
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static
Reviews
Subaru Crosstrek Review: Far From Perfect, But Strangely Charming
Subaru Crosstrek - front, driving
Subaru Crosstrek - front, driving