Logitech Is Finally Getting Serious About Racing Wheels

It’s been two years since Logitech introduced its first and currently only direct drive racing wheel, the G Pro. Arriving with a quick-release system out of the box, it felt strange that the brand had never really spoken about expanding it into a proper ecosystem – until now, that is.

Finally, Logitech has introduced the Racing Series, a raft of new products which will allow you to customise and upgrade your G Pro. Oh, and they’re on sale now.

Logitech RS Shifter + Handbrake, two units

The new additions are headed by the RS Shifter + Handbrake. This is a two-in-one unit that can, as you may have figured, operate as either a sequential shifter or a handbrake and choosing which mode is as simple as pressing a switch and adjusting the lever.

Better still, the G Pro can support two plugged-in at once to cover both functions. It’ll cost €159.99/$149.99 (we’re still waiting for UK pricing), although there’s no word yet on whether an equal-footing H-pattern shifter will be offered.

Logitech RS Round Wheel

Joining that is a new RS wheel hub which will allow for two swappable new rims, the RS Track Wheel – a GT3-style rim – and an RS Round Wheel, which is err, round. These offer the same functions as the out-of-the-box flat wheel rim included with the G Pro at launch with the addition of a new RGB LED strip.

Two separate hubs are available, a PC-specific version which retails for €139.99/$129.99 or one with Xbox functionality at €159.99. Both the Track and Round wheels will be available at €79.99/$69.99 each.

Logitech MOMO

Logitech has also teamed up with Momo which will release a set of its own-produced wheel rims. Both practically mimic Logitech’s own offerings, albeit are produced by Momo and are made from aluminium with a microfibre grip. Unlike the rest of the Logitech RS range, these two wheels will go on sale in January priced at €199/$199 a piece.

Rounding out the new additions is the RS QR adapter, which will allow you to mount any racing wheel rim of your choice to the G Pro wheel. It’s worth noting this will only be compatible with PC, and costs €69.99/$59.99.