The Toyota bZ4X Touring Really Wants To Be An Estate Car

Is there a resurgence of the ‘00s trend of turning estate cars into more rugged pseudo-off-roaders emerging (granted, with electric SUVs this time around)?

That kicked off fairly recently with the Volvo EX30 Cross Country, and now Toyota has decided to get in on the act.

Meet the Toyota bZ4X, which is in effect a stretched, more rugged variant of the bZ4X. More accurately, it’s a rebadged and renosed version of the Subaru Trailseeker.

Toyota bZ4X Touring, rear

Oh, and as with the Subaru, it’ll be coming to the UK. Now if only both could’ve brought the GR86 and BRZ…

Anyway, more on the Toyota before we get too upset with ourselves. Power for its all-wheel drive variant comes from the same dual-motor setup deployed on the Trailseeker, delivering 376bhp. A 221bhp front-driven version will also be offered, though we’ll be honest, that seems at odds with its raised ride height and chunky, trail-ready bodywork.

Both versions will draw power from a 74.7kWh battery pack, with the front-driven variant offering up to 348 miles of range. No word on the more powerful car, but in the Subaru, it’s quoted as delivering around 260 miles. Expect something in that slightly underwhelming ballpark.

Toyota bZ4X Touring, side

Also a little disappointing is a max DC charging rate of 150kW, although it will support 22kW AC home charging.

It measures 140mm longer and 20mm taller than the bZ4X thanks to its boxier rear end, resulting in a pretty sizable 600 litre boot – 148 litres extra compared with the SUV. There’s also a 1500kg towing capacity and a rated roof load of 70kg – handy for doing lifestyle things that lifestyle people do. We wouldn’t know, we don’t tend to touch grass.

Toyota bZ4X Touring, interior

Expect to hear more on the Toyota bZ4X Touring as 2026 nears, with the SUV set to go on sale about a year from now. UK pricing and specs will come closer to its market launch.