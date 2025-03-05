Spoon Sports Parts Are Now Officially Available In The UK

Need some go-faster bits for your Honda? We have some good news for you
For a certain strain of car enthusiasts, the word ‘spoon’ will bring to mind not the thing you eat soup with, or the thing you do in bed with a loved one (not that we’d know), but various fast Hondas decked out in an eye-catching blue and yellow paint scheme.

Spoon Sports has long been one of the leading names in go-faster bits for everything from Jazzes to NSXs. Until now, though, getting hold of its parts in most of Europe has involved lots of scouring the internet, hefty shipping fees and very long waits.

Fast Honda fanatics have cause for celebration, though, because that’s no longer the case. Torque GT, a renowned Devon-based seller of Japanese cars and tuning parts, has announced a tie-in with Spoon that’ll see it become an official distributor for not only the UK, but the whole of Europe. Well, except for France, which already has its own distributor.

While Torque GT has been selling Spoon parts since 2016, this new partnership aims to “improve the availability of Spoon products, reducing lead times and making sure in-demand parts are readily available.” Indeed, the Spoon catalogue on Torque GT’s site now includes no fewer than 1184 products, from £5 stickers to entire blueprinted crate engines.

Spoon was founded in 1988 by former Honda engineer Tatsuru Ichishima, and named after the Spoon curve at Suzuka Circuit. The company has solidified itself as perhaps the most respected third-party aftermarket specialist for Hondas, finessing its parts by entering races like the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Chances are, though, you’re most familiar with the company through its cars appearing in Gran Turismo franchise, sporting their distinctive paint scheme and being generally excellent choices for some of the series’ many championships.

And if this news has got you craving something fast and Honda-ish, Torque GT itself is currently selling a lovely JDM-spec EP3 Civic Type R, resplendent in Championship White. Time for a bank loan?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

