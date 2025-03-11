Why Is The Subaru Badge Made Of Stars?

Astrology doesn’t just inspire questionable dating app prompts – sometimes, it becomes an icon of the automotive industry
Subaru badge
Subaru badge

Have you ever looked to the stars at night and thought “I’m a multinational conglomerate engineering company, maybe this could be the identity of a car company that will become famous for rallying and boxer engines”? Well, hello there Fuji Heavy Industries.

We are, of course, talking about Subaru. Unlike many car brands which started out as one man’s desire for the perfect sportscar, or a tractor salesman putting the finger up to one of the most powerful names in the business, the Japanese manufacturer’s origins are a little more... industrial.

It can trace its roots back to WW2, as with many modern engineering companies. The Nakajima Aicraft Company was one of the largest suppliers of planes in the Japanese war effort, that was until the Allied occupation of Japan.

Before FJH and Subaru, there was Nakajima
Before FJH and Subaru, there was Nakajima

With Allied powers preventing Nakajima from developing and producing more aircraft, and without a backup industry to fall on unlike the other big-name plane manufacturer Mitsubishi (you may have heard of them), it was forced to dissolve into several smaller companies.

Among those was Fuji Heavy Industries, officially incorporated in 1953, made up of five other companies – Fuji Kogyo, Fuji Jidosha Kogyo, Omiya Fuji Kogyo, Utsunomiya Sharyo and Tokyo Fuji Sangyo. It was that year it began building cars, starting with the tiny 360.

Subaru began building cars with the 360
Subaru began building cars with the 360

You may be thinking “Ok, so what does this have to do with the stars on the Subaru badge?”.

Well, there’s six of those on there – representing what we know as the Pleiades, but in Japan, it is known as Subaru. Once you find out the word itself means ‘unite’ in Japanese, the pieces all come together.

The five smaller stars represent each one of those five companies that united to become Fuji Heavy Industries, which is then signified by the big star.

Possibly the best motorsport livery of all time?
Possibly the best motorsport livery of all time?

An interesting story to a not-all-that interesting bit of history, then. It led to probably the coolest rally car liveries of them all though, so we can thank the stars for that.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Morgan Supersport Is The Lightweight Sports Car The World Needs
Morgan Supersport - front
News
The Audi R8 May Not Be Dead After All
Audi R8 - front
News
The Iconic VW Transporter Has Just Turned 75
VW Transporter T1
News
Nissan CEO Set To Be Replaced, Could Reignite Honda Merger Talks
Honda and Nissan executives
News
This Off-Road Ford Mustang Is A Tribute To A Forgotten Movie Car
Loder1899 Thomas Crown Mustang - front
News
You Can Now Order The Nissan Z In The R34 GT-R’s Most Legendary Colour
2025 Nissan Z, Bayside Blue

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Cupra Born VZ Review: Good, Clean Fun
Cupra Born VZ - front
Reviews
2025 Ford Capri Review: The Name Is Its Most Interesting Feature
Ford Capri, front
Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo Review: Worth Saving The Company For
Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo - front
Reviews
2025 Bentley Continental GT Review: Forget About The W12
Bentley Continental GT Speed - front, driving
Reviews
Ford Focus ST Edition Review: An Incomplete But Satisfying Ending
Ford Focus ST Edition, front
Reviews
Renault Rafale 300hp 4x4 Review: Who Is It For?