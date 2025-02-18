A Seventh-Gen Chevrolet Camaro May Not Happen

A suggestion that the Camaro could return in a more affordable guise has reportedly been “blown apart” by GM execs
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 - front
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 - front

Ever since the Chevrolet Camaro died for a second time at the end of 2023, there have been rumours that its absence would only be temporary. Maybe the name would come back on another trad muscle car, or maybe, said one rumour last year, it would be on an affordable sporty EV.

The latest rumours, though, suggest that sadly, it might not come back at all. GM Authority cites sources apparently close to the matter who said that while a group of employees at General Motors had built a proposal for a seventh-gen Camaro, it was reportedly “blown apart” by management.

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 - front
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 - front

The apparent issue was an all too common one when trying to get enthusiast-geared cars past company top brass: there simply wasn’t a business case. That was despite reports last month that affordability relative to performance levels would be a key pillar for a new Camaro, a tactic that’s already made the C8 Corvette, with its $68,300 (circa £54,000) starting price, a huge success in the US.

The idea of a new-gen Camaro isn’t totally dead within the walls of GM, according to the sources cited by GM Authority, but “the light at the end of the tunnel is now dimmer.” It’s worth remembering, though, that when the sixth-gen Camaro reached the end of the line just over a year ago, a press release assured us that it was “not the end of the Camaro story.”

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 - front detail
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 - front detail

Should a new one not happen, though, it’ll continue to leave the Ford Mustang as the sole traditional muscle car on the market. The Dodge Charger lives on too, but only with either electric or six-cylinder power (for now, anyway). Hopefully, GM can find a viable way of reviving the name in a form that it’s worthy of – especially if affordability really is the name of the game.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
A Seventh-Gen Chevrolet Camaro May Not Happen
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 - front
News
The Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Is A Performance EV, Rolls-Style
Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge - front
News
You Can Thank Sergio Pérez For These Special Edition McLarens
McLaren 750S and Artura MCL38 Celebration Editions
News
Your Local Track Day Isn’t Ready For This Renault 5 Superproduction
Renault 5 Turbo Superproduction - front
News
Forgotten Audi Rally Car Turns Up In Illegal Czech Dump
News
Electric BMW M Car: Everything We Know So Far
BMW M EV prototype - side

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi A5 Avant Review: Business As Usual
Audi A5 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
Ford Explorer Review: One Of The Cars You Can Buy
Ford Explorer, front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Subaru Forester Review: More Of The Same, But A Little Better
2025 Subaru Forester, front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving