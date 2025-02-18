A Seventh-Gen Chevrolet Camaro May Not Happen

Ever since the Chevrolet Camaro died for a second time at the end of 2023, there have been rumours that its absence would only be temporary. Maybe the name would come back on another trad muscle car, or maybe, said one rumour last year, it would be on an affordable sporty EV.

The latest rumours, though, suggest that sadly, it might not come back at all. GM Authority cites sources apparently close to the matter who said that while a group of employees at General Motors had built a proposal for a seventh-gen Camaro, it was reportedly “blown apart” by management.

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 - front

The apparent issue was an all too common one when trying to get enthusiast-geared cars past company top brass: there simply wasn’t a business case. That was despite reports last month that affordability relative to performance levels would be a key pillar for a new Camaro, a tactic that’s already made the C8 Corvette, with its $68,300 (circa £54,000) starting price, a huge success in the US.

The idea of a new-gen Camaro isn’t totally dead within the walls of GM, according to the sources cited by GM Authority, but “the light at the end of the tunnel is now dimmer.” It’s worth remembering, though, that when the sixth-gen Camaro reached the end of the line just over a year ago, a press release assured us that it was “not the end of the Camaro story.”

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 - front detail

Should a new one not happen, though, it’ll continue to leave the Ford Mustang as the sole traditional muscle car on the market. The Dodge Charger lives on too, but only with either electric or six-cylinder power (for now, anyway). Hopefully, GM can find a viable way of reviving the name in a form that it’s worthy of – especially if affordability really is the name of the game.