The Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Is A Performance EV, Rolls-Style

This 650bhp electric mega-coupe is the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever made
Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge - front
Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge - front

There was a time, not that long ago, when Rolls-Royce wouldn’t have done anything as crass, as vulgar, as nouveau riche, as flaunting the power output of its cars. The car world changes quickly, though, so here’s the new Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge, which its maker proudly proclaims is the most powerful car it’s ever made.

Black Badge, as you might recall, is the closest thing Rolls has to a performance brand. It’s still a Roller, though, so there are no drift modes, in-built lap timers or optional Pilot Cup 2 tyres to be found here. It’s simply a Spectre – Rolls’ first EV – for people who might like to get where they’re going slightly quicker.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge - side
Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge - side

To do that, they can press a new button on the Black Badge’s steering wheel marked with an infinity symbol. This uncorks the full complement of power from its two motors – 650bhp and 793lb ft of torque. That compares to 577bhp and 664lb ft in the regular car.

Rolls, in a very un-Rolls-ish move, has even let us know how quickly this whisks the Black Badge to 60mph from standstill – 4.1 seconds. We get the sense that a four-wheel drive EV with that much torque could do that quicker, but that Rolls has deliberately resisted making it possible. Just a hunch. A quoted maximum range of 329 miles is also proffered.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge - interior
Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge - interior

Should you encounter a corner on your several-mile-long driveway, you’ll be glad to know that the Black Badge’s chassis has been tweaked, too. The steering has been weighted up and the roll stabilisation tuned to reduce lean, and the dampers have been reworked to stop the Spectre squatting and diving as much under acceleration and braking.

Helping visually identify the Black Badge are – get this – some black badges. The polished exterior brightwork, including the Spirit of Ecstasy herself, has been darkened too, and there’s also the option of a new set of enormous 23-inch forged aluminium wheels. Oh, and if you were an old school Roller owner who already found the marque’s new illuminated grilles a bit tasteless, look away now: the lighting now comes in multiple different colours.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge - interior
Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge - interior

Personalisation potential is pretty much limitless, with over 44,000 paint colours available. We can literally only think of about 10.

On the inside, meanwhile, it’s set apart from the ‘regular’ Spectre by repeated instances of the infinity symbol – stitched onto the ‘waterfall’ section dividing the rear seats, and recreated in part by over 5500 tiny pin-prick light elements in the dash, which is now covered in a new ‘technical fibre’ finish, comprising of carbon and metal thread on a bolivar wood base. The mind boggles.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge - rear
Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge - rear

Although it’s out now, even if you rock up at Rolls’ Goodwood HQ with a cargo plane full of money, you won’t be the first to get a Black Badge. That’s because a small group of existing Rolls owners, who kept pestering the company about whether it was going to do a Black Badge Spectre, were granted early access to the car and have been secretly driving them about for some time now. Apparently, they liked it.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
A Seventh-Gen Chevrolet Camaro May Not Happen
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 - front
News
The Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Is A Performance EV, Rolls-Style
Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge - front
News
You Can Thank Sergio Pérez For These Special Edition McLarens
McLaren 750S and Artura MCL38 Celebration Editions
News
Your Local Track Day Isn’t Ready For This Renault 5 Superproduction
Renault 5 Turbo Superproduction - front
News
Forgotten Audi Rally Car Turns Up In Illegal Czech Dump
News
Electric BMW M Car: Everything We Know So Far
BMW M EV prototype - side

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi A5 Avant Review: Business As Usual
Audi A5 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
Ford Explorer Review: One Of The Cars You Can Buy
Ford Explorer, front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Subaru Forester Review: More Of The Same, But A Little Better
2025 Subaru Forester, front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving