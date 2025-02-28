Oh No, Mansory Has Modified A Tesla Cybertruck

Yeah… we should have seen this coming. Meet the Mansory Elongation (no, really)
Mansory Elongation - front
Mansory Elongation - front

It was only a matter of time, wasn’t it? In fact, given that the Tesla Cybertruck has been out on the roads for some time now, we’re kind of surprised it’s taken this long, but now the inevitable has happened: notorious bad taste merchant Mansory has got its hands on Elon’s wedge of stainless steel cheese.

Meet the Mansory Elongation. We really wish we were making that name up. Essentially, it’s what would happen if a Cybertruck crashed head on into an autoclave.

Mansory Elongation - side
Mansory Elongation - side

Mansory has bedecked the truck’s stainless steel bodywork in a suite of forged carbon fibre. It can be found covering the front fascia, and is the material of choice for the new rear diffuser, side skirts, flared wheel arches, bizarre dual rear spoiler, and the housing for those new LED roof lights.

Oh yeah, lighting: there’s some more of that. In addition to the new lights on the top, there are extra LED strips set into the bumper too. Y’know, just in case you somehow missed the fact that one of these giant metal and carbon fibre doorstops was inches from your rear bumper.

Mansory Elongation - rear
Mansory Elongation - rear

The Elongation rides on a set of new forged 26-inch rims. No, really, we triple-checked – that’s how big it says they are. So much for actual automotive engineers saying that 23 inches is the practical limit.

As for the inside, Mansory says it’s all down to personal preference: various surfaces can be finished in either high-gloss polished paint or – you guessed it – carbon fibre. The demo car shown off by the tuner features a delightful black-and-white scheme topped off with some extremely subtle lime green accents.

Mansory Elongation - interior
Mansory Elongation - interior

Thus ends everything we have to say about the Mansory Elongation. If this thing appeals to you, then we’re sorry to hear that – professional help is available.

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

