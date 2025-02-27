Now’s Your Chance To Own A V8 Aston Martin Cygnet

Created as a one-off for a customer back in 2018, this V8-powered pocket rocket is now up for sale
Aston Martin Cygnet V8 - front
Aston Martin Cygnet V8 - front

Remember the Aston Martin Cygnet? A bizarre rebadge conceived to help bring Aston’s fleet emissions standards down, it was essentially a Toyota iQ with some Aston-ish bits grafted onto the outside and the inside filled with leather.

Produced between 2011 and 2013, the Cygnet was far from an enormous sales success. We pretty quickly forgot about it following the odd appearance on various ‘WTF were they thinking’ listicles, but we were all reminded of it again in 2018 when an Aston customer decided they wanted a Cygnet with more oomph.

Aston Martin Cygnet V8 - engine bay
Aston Martin Cygnet V8 - engine bay

They got in touch with Aston’s Q bespoke division who, presumably with the help of lots of butter and some enormous shoehorns, managed to cram the 4.7-litre, 430bhp V8 and the seven-speed Sportshift gearbox from an old Vantage S into the Cygnet’s bodyshell.

While it was genuinely created using a 1.3-litre, 97bhp Cygnet as its base, the V8 Cygnet did away with much of the standard car’s fundamentals. Its engine was sandwiched somewhere between the cabin and the front axle, and it featured a custom transmission tunnel to allow a teeny tiny propshaft to send power to the rear wheels.

Aston Martin Cygnet V8 - interior
Aston Martin Cygnet V8 - interior

It was also massively widened, with its newly flared bodywork accommodating a set of 19-inch forged wheels – up from 16 inches on the regular Cygnet. Aston reckoned it would hit 60mph in 4.2 seconds and manage 170mph flat-out, which would probably require several brave pills to achieve in a car that was nearly as wide as it was long.

After offering some comic relief at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Cygnet V8 disappeared into the private collection of whichever, erm, bold individual had commissioned it. Now, though, around 2900 miles later, it’s back in the public eye, and up for sale.

Aston Martin Cygnet V8 - rear
Aston Martin Cygnet V8 - rear

It’s offered by UK Aston specialist Nicholas Mee, and advertised as POA. Astonishingly, though, you’ll do well to find even a regular Cygnet for under £30,000 these days, so we suspect the asking price for this one will be even higher. Probably more, in fact, than a really nice V8 Vantage S with the same engine. Then again, is a Vantage as easy as this to parallel park? We think not.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Found in the Classifieds
Now’s Your Chance To Own A V8 Aston Martin Cygnet
Aston Martin Cygnet V8 - front
News
Kia Concept EV2 Previews The Manufacturer's Smallest EV Yet
Kia Concept EV2, front
News
This Chevrolet Corvette Is Cosplaying As A Fighter Jet
Mxtrem Maverick - rear
News
Tech-Filled Volvo ES90 Will Do Up To 435 Miles On A Charge
Volvo ES90 teaser - rear
News
Alpine A110 Production Will End In 12 Months
Alpine A110 R 70, French tricolore
News
This Hennessey Ford Mustang Has Supercar Levels Of Power
Hennessey Super Venom

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Renault Rafale 300hp 4x4 Review: Who Is It For?
Reviews
2025 Audi RS3 Review: A Non-Stop Physics-Defying Romp
Audi RS3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi A5 Avant Review: Business As Usual
Audi A5 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
Ford Explorer Review: One Of The Cars You Can Buy
Ford Explorer, front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Subaru Forester Review: More Of The Same, But A Little Better
2025 Subaru Forester, front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4