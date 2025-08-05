The New Nissan Z Is Heading To Tokyo Xtreme Racer

It looks like the teaser campaign for the reborn Tokyo Xtreme Racer is revving back up as we approach the touted September release window for the full v1.0 edition of the game. Fresh off teasing the Lexus RC F Track Edition, developer Genki has now fully confirmed that car, and given us a taste of another inclusion: the RZ34 Nissan Z.

The latest in Nissan’s lineage of Z sports cars, the RZ34 launched back in 2022. It’s known simply as the Z in North America, and in Japan – and thus most likely in TXR – it wears the historic Fairlady Z badge. In Europe, it’s not known as anything, because we can’t buy it. Sad face.

Remote video URL

The standard car, which looks like the one set for inclusion rather than the hotter Nismo version, features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 making 400bhp, which puts it up there with the RC F as one of the most powerful cars confirmed for the game so far. It sends that power to the back wheels via either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic. With the manual, it’ll hit 60mph in around 4.3 seconds on the way to a limited 155mph top speed.

The inclusion of both the RC F and Z hints at a greater range of up-to-date Japanese performance cars landing in the final version of the game – in the current Early Access release, the newest car you can drive is a 2023 Mazda 3.

Nissan Z - rear

There’s still no sign, though, of the non-Japanese marques Genki has reportedly been thrashing out licensing deals with, nor has the conspicuously absent Honda made an appearance yet. Let’s hope that changes by the time v1.0 releases – in the meantime, we’ll be keeping a close eye on what else Genki is teasing for the game.