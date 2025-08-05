UK Electric Car Grant Finally Arrives As Select EVs Get £1500 Price Drop

The e-C3, e-C4, e-C5 Aircross and e-Berlingo are all getting £1500 knocked off their list prices under the government’s new scheme
Citroen e-C4
Citroen e-C4

It’s been a few weeks since the British government announced plans to offer taxpayer-funded discounts on certain electric cars in order to speed up their faltering adoption, and since then, there hasn’t been much in the way of clarity on which cars would qualify.

After a bit of a wait, though, the first recipients of the actual government grant have been revealed, and they all come from Citroen.

Citroen e-C3
Citroen e-C3

In fact, all of Citroen’s passenger EVs bar the titchy Ami quadricycle and the van-based e-SpaceTourer people carrier are getting a £1500 discount. That means that the little e-C3 now starts at £20,595, while its elongated Aircross cousin starts at £21,595.

The softly-sprung e-C4 hatch now kicks off at £26,150, while its bizarre jacked-up saloon relative, the e-C4 X, starts at £27,215. The newly revealed e-C5 Aircross family crossover, meanwhile, has had its price slashed before UK deliveries have even started, the model now kicking off at £32,565.

Citroen e-C5 Aircross
Citroen e-C5 Aircross

Finally, van-with-windows enthusiasts can rejoice as the short-wheelbase version of the e-Berlingo now starts at £29,740.

The grant is open to electric cars costing up to £37,000, and which meet certain standards for low-carbon manufacturing – a criterion that’s likely to rule out cars built in countries like China, Japan and South Korea from being eligible. It’s split into two bands based on these standards – Band 1 cars, which all the Citroens fall under, are eligible for a £1500 discount, while Band 2 cars, of which none have been announced yet, can receive the full £3750 off.

Citroen e-Berlingo
Citroen e-Berlingo

Since the grant was announced, though, plenty of manufacturers have introduced discounts of their own, either to try and cancel out a slump in demand as buyers have waited to find out which cars would be eligible, or because their cars likely won’t be eligible at all. Per transport secretary Heidi Alexander, we can expect to hear about more qualifying cars in the next few weeks.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
UK Electric Car Grant Finally Arrives As Select EVs Get £1500 Price Drop
Citroen e-C4
News
Munich Motor Show 2025: Everything To Look Out For
2023 Munich Motor Show
News
The New Nissan Micra Costs Exactly The Same As The Renault 5
Nissan Micra - front
News
A New Bugatti One-Off Is Coming This Week
Bugatti one-off teaser
News
Ford Bronco Wishes Itself Happy Birthday With Special Edition
Ford Bronco 60th Anniversary Package - front
News
The VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice Has Nothing To Do With Game Of Thrones
VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 GT Review: So Close To Being Good, Yet So Far
2025 Kia EV6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Hyundai Inster Review: Great Thing, Small Package
Hyundai Inster, front
Reviews
Lotus Emira Turbo SE Review: Good, But You’ll Still Want The V6
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - front, static
Reviews
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS Review: We Are Not Entertained
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS, front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving