Tokyo Xtreme Racer Is Getting A Lexus RC F

Our favourite racing game so far this year will be released in full in the coming weeks, with the Lexus RC F confirmed as joining its car line-up
We’re still being pulled into the odd Tokyo Xtreme Racer session, so we’re delighted that its full release window is looming on the horizon now. Developer Genki has begun teasing more content to come alongside that, including what will be the game’s most powerful car to date.

That being the Lexus RC F Track Edition. Powered by a 5.0-litre naturally-aspirated V8 delivering 470bhp in JDM form to the rear axle, it’s comfortably the most potent thing in a sea of cars capping out at around 300bhp. That could change with more announcements, but it means the RC F could be a key car, at least for a little while.

While the Track Edition didn’t gain any extra power over the regular RC F, its upgrades included a new rear wing, a carbon fibre bonnet, a roof made from the same material, standard-fit carbon ceramic brakes and forged BBS wheels. Although all that probably won’t make much difference out on the Shutoko Expressway, it at least looks cool.

We’re still none the wiser as to when exactly TXR will be released in full, but its developer previously stated a late September window, having pushed it back from an original May release date.

Not that we took that as a worrying sign. Genki stated its delay came as a result of “overwhelming feedback”, suggesting that more players meant more revenue than anticipated, with more budget available to polish the final release.

Since then, there have been updates to introduce water and oil temperature management as an option, which has genuinely added new engaging elements to the overall gameplay.

Features planned to be implemented when the game reaches v1.0 include engine swaps, reworked AI, new UI and an overhaul of the existing skill tree. Hopefully, more cars will continue to be added too, with us particularly pining for some Hondas.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

