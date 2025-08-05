The New Nissan Micra Costs Exactly The Same As The Renault 5

The new Micra shares pretty much everything with the much-loved Renault, and that includes the entry point
It’s no secret that the new Nissan Micra shares a lot with the new Renault 5. The two models share the same platform, bodyshell, powertrains and interior architecture, and are built side-by-side in the same factory in France. They are, fundamentally, the same car.

Whether you chose one over the other was likely going to come down to one of two things – which one you liked the looks of more, and which one was better value. That decision, though, has just got a lot trickier, because UK pricing for the Micra has just been confirmed. It starts at £22,995, while the Renault 5 starts at… £22,995.

In the Micra, that number buys you the basic Engage trim, only available with the smaller 40kWh battery and 121bhp motor, and good for a quoted 198 miles of max range.

Stepping up to the mid-range Advance trim, which gets you goodies like alloys, a bigger instrument display and adaptive cruise, bumps the price up to £24,995. The same trim with the bigger 52kWh battery and 148bhp motor – giving a quoted 260-mile max range – costs £26,995. And yes, those prices too are exactly the same as the equivalent 5 models.

The range-topping Micra Evolve, only available with the bigger battery and beefier motor, brings kit like a posher Harmon/Kardon sound system and heated front seats and steering wheel.  It costs from £29,865, which is where the Micra’s price structure starts to deviate from its French twin – a range-topping Iconic Five R5 with the top powertrain, kicks off at £28,995.

These aren’t necessarily the prices you’ll be paying in the UK, mind you. Both Nissan and Renault expect the twin superminis to be eligible for a £1500 discount through the government’s new EV grant, although this is still pending final approval.

So, unless you’re shopping for a range-topper, choosing between the Micra and the 5 really is going to come down to whether you prefer Gallic nostalgia or Japanese cutesiness. Either that, or a quick round of eenie meenie miny mo. Micra order books open in Britain on 1 September.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

