Tokyo Xtreme Racer 2025: Everything You Need To Know

Here’s everything we know so far about Genki’s rebooted cult favourite
me
Tokyo Xtreme Racer 2025: Everything You Need To Know

We were taken by surprise when Japanese developer Genki announced it would be rebooting its cult favourite arcade racing series, Tokyo Xtreme Racer.

Set for a release in 2025, it’ll mark the first entry into the series since 2006 bar a couple of Japanese mobile releases. Here’s everything we know so far about the new title.

What is Tokyo Xtreme Racer?

In case you weren’t familiar, Tokyo Xtreme Racer was heavily inspired by the manga series Wangan Midnight, and as such trades on the illegal highway racing depicted in that series.

At least for the Western world, the original Tokyo Xtreme Racer games never really went beyond the realm of being cult favourites, but for those in the know, it’s regarded as one of the best arcade racing series ever made. The series started out in 1994 in Japan as Shutokō Battle, and was eventually released around the world as Tokyo Xtreme Racer with a Dreamcast title in 1999.

We don’t know a great deal about the new game at the moment, save for a handful of confirmed cars and a placeholder Steam page with some screenshots of realistic-looking stretches of highway.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer 2025
Tokyo Xtreme Racer 2025

Tokyo Xtreme Racer 2025 confirmed cars

Tokyo Xtreme Racer has long-featured licenced JDM machines like the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, Honda NSX and err… Isuzu Vehicross. That looks set to continue.

Genki has begun drip-feeding cars coming to the game, and the full list of cars confirmed so far is below.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer 2025: Everything You Need To Know

Nissan

  • R34 Skyline GT-R V-Spec II

Toyota

  • A80 Supra RZ

Will it be coming to consoles?

So far, Tokyo Xtreme Racer has only been confirmed as coming to PC. Previous titles have been synonymous with console releases though, so we’d anticipate Genki at least exploring the possibility of bringing the new one to PlayStation and Xbox.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer 2025
Tokyo Xtreme Racer 2025

When will Tokyo Xtreme Racer be released?

So far, all we know is Tokyo Xtreme Racer will be released in 2025. There’s no indication yet at what point, although based on the limited info we have so far, we’d expect later in the year.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Keanu Reeves Will Race A Toyota GR86 This Weekend
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves
News
Who Exactly Is Manhart’s 888bhp BMW XM For?
Manhart MHXM 900 - front
Manhart MHXM 900 - front
News
NSFW Warning: The Bugatti Tourbillon Has Got Undressed
Bugatti Tourbillon chassis - rear
Bugatti Tourbillon chassis - rear
News
You’ll Either Love Or Hate This EV-Swapped Honda Beat
EV-swapped Honda Beat
EV-swapped Honda Beat
News
Understand Porsche’s 6-Stroke Engine Patent With The Help Of A Very Smart Man
Demonstration of Porsche's six-stroke engine proposal
Demonstration of Porsche's six-stroke engine proposal
News
V8s Aren’t Core To Our Appeal, Says Mercedes-AMG Boss
Mercedes-AMG M156 V8 engine
Mercedes-AMG M156 V8 engine

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving