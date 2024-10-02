Tokyo Xtreme Racer 2025: Everything You Need To Know

We were taken by surprise when Japanese developer Genki announced it would be rebooting its cult favourite arcade racing series, Tokyo Xtreme Racer.

Set for a release in 2025, it’ll mark the first entry into the series since 2006 bar a couple of Japanese mobile releases. Here’s everything we know so far about the new title.

What is Tokyo Xtreme Racer?

In case you weren’t familiar, Tokyo Xtreme Racer was heavily inspired by the manga series Wangan Midnight, and as such trades on the illegal highway racing depicted in that series.

At least for the Western world, the original Tokyo Xtreme Racer games never really went beyond the realm of being cult favourites, but for those in the know, it’s regarded as one of the best arcade racing series ever made. The series started out in 1994 in Japan as Shutokō Battle, and was eventually released around the world as Tokyo Xtreme Racer with a Dreamcast title in 1999.

We don’t know a great deal about the new game at the moment, save for a handful of confirmed cars and a placeholder Steam page with some screenshots of realistic-looking stretches of highway.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer 2025

Tokyo Xtreme Racer 2025 confirmed cars

Tokyo Xtreme Racer has long-featured licenced JDM machines like the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, Honda NSX and err… Isuzu Vehicross. That looks set to continue.

Genki has begun drip-feeding cars coming to the game, and the full list of cars confirmed so far is below.

Nissan

R34 Skyline GT-R V-Spec II

Toyota

A80 Supra RZ

Will it be coming to consoles?

So far, Tokyo Xtreme Racer has only been confirmed as coming to PC. Previous titles have been synonymous with console releases though, so we’d anticipate Genki at least exploring the possibility of bringing the new one to PlayStation and Xbox.

When will Tokyo Xtreme Racer be released?

So far, all we know is Tokyo Xtreme Racer will be released in 2025. There’s no indication yet at what point, although based on the limited info we have so far, we’d expect later in the year.