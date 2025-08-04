The VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice Has Nothing To Do With Game Of Thrones

A revival of a 1990 special edition of the Golf, the Fire & Ice brings an, erm, eye-catching paint scheme to VW’s sporty electric hatch
VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice - front
VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice - front

We don’t know about you, but slapping the name ‘Fire & Ice’ onto a special edition car immediately makes us assume it’s going to be full of dragons, epic sword fights and difficult-to-follow plot threads. That’s not, however, the case for the VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice, a new limited edition version of Wolfsburg’s sporty electric hatch.

No, this particular Fire & Ice is a tribute to a special edition Mk2 Golf of the same name from 1990. First shown off last year as a one-off show car, it’s now going on sale, and like the original, it’s a tie-in with posh German skiwear maker Bogner.

VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice - rear
VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice - rear

Let’s get the disappointing bit out of the way: there’s no extra fire (or indeed ice) in the ID3 GTX’s powertrain, which remains a single-motor, rear-drive setup making 322bhp and a peak of 402lb ft. That’s still good for 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds and a limited 124mph top speed. It retains the same GTX chassis tweaks too, including beefed-up stabilisers and DCC adaptive damping.

The Fire & Ice treatment involves painting the exterior in Floxal Blue (that’s the ice part) with accents in Flame Red (fire, obvs), and throwing on a set of 20-inch ‘Locarno’ alloys, themselves with purpley-blue accents. You’ll also find some obligatory ‘Fire and Ice’ logos scattered about the place, and the rear lights have been tinted for the special edition.

VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice - interior
VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice - interior

Inside, the standard sports seats have been retrimmed in a new quilted fabric, apparently inspired by ski jackets, and feature coloured accents that continue the contrasting toasty and chilly theme. The same flashes of colour can be found on the steering wheel, instrument panel, door cards and floor mats. Sadly, it does not feature the lurid pink and blue seat fabric of the original Golf Fire and Ice – seems ’90s nostalgia doesn’t yet run that deep.

If you fancy one, then the ID3 GTX Fire and Ice goes on sale in the UK this Thursday, 7 August, at £48,360. That’s around £2000 more than a standard ID3 GTX, so you'd better really like your electric hot hatches skiwear-themed. You’ll need to be quick, too – VW hasn’t said how many Fire & Ices are coming to the UK, but it’s only making 1990 of them overall. Because that’s the year the original came out – geddit?

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice Has Nothing To Do With Game Of Thrones
VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice - front
News
VW Designer Reveals Sketches Of Abandoned Sports Car Proposal
VW EV sports car design sketch - front
News
Munich Motor Show 2025: Everything To Look Out For
2023 Munich Motor Show
News
Mercedes Is Lighting Up Whole Grilles Now
Toys and Gadgets
We’re Going To Need All Of The New Lego Speed Champions Sets
Lego Speed Champions - Bugatti Centodieci
News
Contain Your Excitement: The Honda Civic Has Been Facelifted
Honda Civic Hybrid - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 GT Review: So Close To Being Good, Yet So Far
2025 Kia EV6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Hyundai Inster Review: Great Thing, Small Package
Hyundai Inster, front
Reviews
Lotus Emira Turbo SE Review: Good, But You’ll Still Want The V6
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - front, static
Reviews
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS Review: We Are Not Entertained
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS, front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving