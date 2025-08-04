The VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice Has Nothing To Do With Game Of Thrones

We don’t know about you, but slapping the name ‘Fire & Ice’ onto a special edition car immediately makes us assume it’s going to be full of dragons, epic sword fights and difficult-to-follow plot threads. That’s not, however, the case for the VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice, a new limited edition version of Wolfsburg’s sporty electric hatch.

No, this particular Fire & Ice is a tribute to a special edition Mk2 Golf of the same name from 1990. First shown off last year as a one-off show car, it’s now going on sale, and like the original, it’s a tie-in with posh German skiwear maker Bogner.

VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice - rear

Let’s get the disappointing bit out of the way: there’s no extra fire (or indeed ice) in the ID3 GTX’s powertrain, which remains a single-motor, rear-drive setup making 322bhp and a peak of 402lb ft. That’s still good for 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds and a limited 124mph top speed. It retains the same GTX chassis tweaks too, including beefed-up stabilisers and DCC adaptive damping.

The Fire & Ice treatment involves painting the exterior in Floxal Blue (that’s the ice part) with accents in Flame Red (fire, obvs), and throwing on a set of 20-inch ‘Locarno’ alloys, themselves with purpley-blue accents. You’ll also find some obligatory ‘Fire and Ice’ logos scattered about the place, and the rear lights have been tinted for the special edition.

VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice - interior

Inside, the standard sports seats have been retrimmed in a new quilted fabric, apparently inspired by ski jackets, and feature coloured accents that continue the contrasting toasty and chilly theme. The same flashes of colour can be found on the steering wheel, instrument panel, door cards and floor mats. Sadly, it does not feature the lurid pink and blue seat fabric of the original Golf Fire and Ice – seems ’90s nostalgia doesn’t yet run that deep.

If you fancy one, then the ID3 GTX Fire and Ice goes on sale in the UK this Thursday, 7 August, at £48,360. That’s around £2000 more than a standard ID3 GTX, so you'd better really like your electric hot hatches skiwear-themed. You’ll need to be quick, too – VW hasn’t said how many Fire & Ices are coming to the UK, but it’s only making 1990 of them overall. Because that’s the year the original came out – geddit?