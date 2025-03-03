Honda Could Be Coming To Tokyo Xtreme Racer

The developer behind 2025’s feel-good PC hit has said it’s in negotiations with the brand to add its cars to the game, along with ‘international’ manufacturers
We’re big, big fans of Tokyo Xtreme Racer at CT Towers. The reboot dropped on Steam Early Access in January and has become a bit of a cult hit, blowing up sales charts and generally reminding everyone that the world needs more back-to-basics, single-player racing games.

In a car list full of JDM goodies though, the absence of Honda has been sticking out like a sore thumb. That could soon change though, as revealed by the developer itself.

In response to a Reddit AMA, a representative for Genki said it's “still in negotiation with Honda”, which is the first time its absence has been publicly acknowledged. It’s a promising sign, although no timeframe on its potential inclusion has been stated yet.

It may not be the only new manufacturer coming, either. The same reply confirmed Genki is “negotiating with international car brands”, which TXR 2025 is currently completely devoid of. It wouldn’t be a first for the series though – Tokyo Xtreme Racer 3 included Ford, Lotus and VW, just to name a few.

Sadly, some requested cars have practically been ruled out of appearing in the title. In response to a pair of questions, with Genki stating it is “not pursuing the addition” of the Dodge Viper, and it “likely will not” add a Nissan SilEighty as a result of licensing.

Beyond cars coming to the game, the AMA gave Genki an opportunity to reveal more details about features coming to TXR.

It says engine swaps “would be cool”, though didn’t outright state any plans to bring them to the game. Extra map areas would depend on “continued support from our fans”, although said there are no plans for expansions to Nagoya and Osaka for this release but “are looking into adding these locations in future sequels”.

Oil and water temps, a feature seen in previous games, are currently under consideration as is further expansion of the game’s car customisation. Potential additions discussed included roll cages, adjustable angles for pop-up headlights and “additional aero customisations.” A console version of the title is also “TBD.”

Given Genki originally stated TXR would remain in Early Access for four months, which we’re only a month into, we’re not expecting to see any of these crop up imminently as the core game gets refined. Stay tuned, though.
 

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

