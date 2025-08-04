Ford Bronco Wishes Itself Happy Birthday With Special Edition
60 years is a long time for any automotive nameplate to stick around, and it’s a milestone just reached by the Ford Bronco. Sort of, anyway – the off-roader was introduced in 1965, but took an extended break between 1996 and 2021, before the current, heavily retro model was introduced.
Still, a birthday’s a birthday, and Ford’s seen fit to celebrate with a retro 60th Anniversary Package for the body-on-frame 4x4. That makeover starts with the mid-range Bronco Outer Banks trim, and throws in the off-road-geared Sasquatch pack, bringing a suspension lift, a shorter final drive ratio, front and rear locking diffs and a set of bulbous 35-inch Goodyear all-terrain tyres.
The retro-fication then kicks off with a new design of 17-inch alloys, finished in Gravity Grey with a red centre cap. Up front, there’s a redesigned grille, more closely aligned with the one found on the original Bronco, while there’s some retro striping down the side and a smattering of special 60th anniversary badges. It can be finished in either Ruby Red with a contrasting Wimbledon White roof, or Wimbledon White all over. Insert your own white Bronco reference here.
Inside, there are many more badges, plus two-tone black and white leather upholstery with embossed 60th anniversary logos on the seat backs. The package introduces a couple of features that are set to become available on the whole Bronco range for 2026, too, including grab handles on the A-pillars to help you haul yourself into its towering cabin, and a new hard-centre cover for the spare wheel.
As with other Broncos, the 60th Anniversary Package comes with a standard 300bhp 2.3-litre turbo four-cylinder, or an optional 2.7-litre twin-turbo V6 with 330bhp. The regular Bronco Outer Banks only comes with a 10-speed automatic gearbox, and it looks like that’s the same here.
US pricing is set to be announced closer to the package going on sale in October, but expect a modest uplift over the roughly $56,000 (around £42,000) needed for a standard Sasquatch-equipped Outer Banks.
