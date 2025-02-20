Here’s Your Best Look Yet At The New Mercedes CLA

The next iteration of Mercedes’ littlest saloon will come with both petrol and full EV drivetrains
The Mercedes CLA is a car we’ve always struggled a little to wrap our heads around, but that hasn’t stopped it being a huge success for Merc. The swoopy little saloon is entering its third generation this year, and the company’s just given us our best look at it yet in the shape of the prototypes you see above you.

Previewed by the Concept CLA Class in 2023, the next version of Merc’s baby four-door is set to come with a choice of fully electric or mild hybrid powertrains. The former is set to get Merc’s new Electric Drive Unit 2.0, with both two- and four-wheel drive versions available. It’s also set to get new, more energy-dense batteries.

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA - front
Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA - front

The petrol version, meanwhile, will get a four-cylinder engine augmented with a 48v mild hybrid system and paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Merc’s also talking a big game with the car’s technology, promising the latest version of Merc’s MB.OS operating system that’ll run the infotainment, driver assists and, on the EV, handle charging. It’s also set to get a new AI assistant, and be capable of Level 2 autonomy where such a thing is legal – that means the car will handle certain driving tasks by itself, but will require human supervision.

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA - side
Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA - side

The new CLA is likely to cement itself as the smallest member of Merc’s range. The A-Class hatch, while likely to live a bit longer than originally thought, isn’t set to survive past its current generation.

Outside of the CLA, which will debut later in 2025, Merc’s confirmed that fully-electric versions of the C-Class, E-Class and GLC are in the works, and on the combustion side of the equation, that it has a range of four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines ready to comply with the EU’s stringent incoming Euro7 emissions rules. It’s even confirmed that the V12 will survive in some markets, and that more V8-powered AMG models are on the way. Excellent.

