More V8 Mercedes-AMGs Coming, V12 Will Survive In Some Markets

It’s good news for Merc’s biggest engines, as it confirms a ‘high-tech electrified V8’ is in the works
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, front 3/4
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, front 3/4

It wasn’t all that long ago that Mercedes, like so many other manufacturers, seemed all in on ditching internal combustion engines altogether, including for its Mercedes-AMG performance division. Things change quickly in the car industry, though, and in an otherwise fairly dry press release detailing its plans for the next few years, including a new CLA, Merc has dropped a couple of bits of news that’ll warm the hearts of plenty of enthusiasts.

Firstly, it’s confirmed that a “next-generation, high-tech electrified V8” is in the works for future AMG models. We don’t know much more about it than that at the moment, but we think it’s more likely that the electrified element will be a plug-in hybrid system. Merc’s existing 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 – which we think this engine will be an evolution of – is already integrated into a PHEV drivetrain in cars like the AMG GT 63 S E Performance and the latest S63.

Mercedes-AMG's current 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
Mercedes-AMG's current 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8

It’s also probably not this new engine that’ll power the upcoming CLE 63 coupe, set to arrive this year and heavily slated to feature a V8. That’s likely to be the engine in its current form, along with some mild hybrid assistance.

These next-gen electrified V8 models will sit alongside a range of upcoming electric AMG models, which will sit on their own bespoke platform, codenamed AMG.EA. We already know they’ll include a low-slung four-door saloon and an SUV, neither of which will be based on existing Mercedes models.

Mercedes-Maybach S680 V12
Mercedes-Maybach S680 V12

The other interesting tidbit from the release came at the end of a section detailing Merc’s other combustion engine plans, which it says includes a range of four-, six- and eight-cylinders, all compliant with the stringent Euro7 emissions regulations soon set to come into force in Europe. Here, Merc also notes that “in selected markets, 12-cylinder engines will continue to be offered.”

Merc doesn’t detail which markets these are, but we’d bet on one of them being the USA, which already has less tight emissions rules than much of the world. Here in Britain, the V12 Merc is already dead, but some markets can still get the S-Class with the company’s 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12. Regardless, it’s a bit of a change of heart from where Merc was a little over a year ago when it was planning on phasing out combustion engines altogether by 2030.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
More V8 Mercedes-AMGs Coming, V12 Will Survive In Some Markets
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, front 3/4
News
Here’s Your Best Look Yet At The New Mercedes CLA
Mercedes-Benz CLA prototypes
News
This Is Your First Look At The Alpine A390
Alpine A390
News
Jeremy Clarkson Set For Surprise TV Car Show Appearance
Clarkson's Farm
News
Dacia Is Working On A New Sub-£15k City Car
Dacia A-Segment EV, sketch
News
Gordon Murray’s New Division Will Build One-Off Specials
GMA T.50 - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi A5 Avant Review: Business As Usual
Audi A5 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
Ford Explorer Review: One Of The Cars You Can Buy
Ford Explorer, front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Subaru Forester Review: More Of The Same, But A Little Better
2025 Subaru Forester, front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving