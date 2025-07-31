We’re rather big fans of the Skoda Octavia at CT, be it in warmed-up vRS form or boggo minicab spec. We’re delighted to see, then, that it looks like Skoda won’t drastically change things up for the next generation of the car, with one possible big exception.

The estate-shaped silhouette you see above you belongs to the Vision O concept, set to be revealed at the Munich motor show in September. If we were gambling types, we’d be putting pretty safe money on that ‘O’ standing for Octavia, given the familiar shape and the fact that a Munich debut for a fifth-gen Octavia-previewing concept has long been floated in the press.

So, Skoda’s sticking to the good old-fashioned estate, which makes us very happy, and we’d expect the part-saloon, part-hatch liftback version of the Octavia to carry over into the next generation too.

The Vision O is also set to hint at the next evolution of Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language that you’ll find on most of its current range. That includes its vaguely moustache-like ‘Tech Deck’ grille and its preference for slender, angular LED lighting signatures, which we can see picked out in the darkness in the Vision O teaser.

Skoda Octavia vRS Estate

As for what’ll power the concept and subsequently, the production fifth-generation Octavia, pretty much everything points to it being an EV. Per most reports, it’ll likely sit on VW’s upcoming SSP scalable platform for EVs. Skoda CEO Klaus Zellner, though, has previously told Autocar that an updated version of the current combustion-powered Octavia could stay on sale alongside a fifth-gen EV, where demand calls for it and regulations allow it.

At any rate, it’ll likely be a good few years before we see a production version of the Vision O, but in the meantime, the concept should give us a pretty good indication of what to expect.