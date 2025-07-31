Upcoming Concept Will Preview The Next Skoda Octavia

Set to be revealed in full at the Munich show, the Vision O will give us an idea of what to expect from the next generation of Skoda’s stalwart family car
Skoda Vision O concept teaser
Skoda Vision O concept teaser

We’re rather big fans of the Skoda Octavia at CT, be it in warmed-up vRS form or boggo minicab spec. We’re delighted to see, then, that it looks like Skoda won’t drastically change things up for the next generation of the car, with one possible big exception.

The estate-shaped silhouette you see above you belongs to the Vision O concept, set to be revealed at the Munich motor show in September. If we were gambling types, we’d be putting pretty safe money on that ‘O’ standing for Octavia, given the familiar shape and the fact that a Munich debut for a fifth-gen Octavia-previewing concept has long been floated in the press.

So, Skoda’s sticking to the good old-fashioned estate, which makes us very happy, and we’d expect the part-saloon, part-hatch liftback version of the Octavia to carry over into the next generation too.

The Vision O is also set to hint at the next evolution of Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language that you’ll find on most of its current range. That includes its vaguely moustache-like ‘Tech Deck’ grille and its preference for slender, angular LED lighting signatures, which we can see picked out in the darkness in the Vision O teaser.

Skoda Octavia vRS Estate
Skoda Octavia vRS Estate

As for what’ll power the concept and subsequently, the production fifth-generation Octavia, pretty much everything points to it being an EV. Per most reports, it’ll likely sit on VW’s upcoming SSP scalable platform for EVs. Skoda CEO Klaus Zellner, though, has previously told Autocar that an updated version of the current combustion-powered Octavia could stay on sale alongside a fifth-gen EV, where demand calls for it and regulations allow it.

At any rate, it’ll likely be a good few years before we see a production version of the Vision O, but in the meantime, the concept should give us a pretty good indication of what to expect.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The BMW M3 CS Touring Is The Fastest Ever Estate At The Nürburgring
BMW M3 CS Touring - front
News
KTM X-Bow Production Looks Set To End
KTM X-Bow - front
News
Upcoming Concept Will Preview The Next Skoda Octavia
Skoda Vision O concept teaser
News
The 788bhp CS800DH Ford Mustang Is An American Icon With Added British Brawn
Ford Mustang CS800DH - front
News
Audi Set To Reveal EV Sports Car Concept At Munich
Audi TT
News
Your Eyes Aren’t Ready For G-Power’s 937bhp BMW XM
G-Power GMX Bi-Turbo - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Hyundai Inster Review: Great Thing, Small Package
Hyundai Inster, front
Reviews
Lotus Emira Turbo SE Review: Good, But You’ll Still Want The V6
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - front, static
Reviews
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS Review: We Are Not Entertained
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS, front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front