Lamborghini And Ducati Announce Another Limited-Edition Bike

Lamborghini and Ducati may make different types of vehicles, but both brands are exotic, Italian and, most crucially, owned by Volkswagen. That’s made the two brands kindred spirits in recent years, and this is the latest fruit of that relationship: the Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini.

It’s the latest in a series of bikes from the Italian manufacturer to get a Lambo-inspired look, and this one’s based on the performance pinnacle of Ducati’s range. It’s mechanically unchanged from the standard Panigale V4 S superbike, meaning it gets a 1.1-litre V4 engine churning out 216bhp. That peak power is produced at a screaming 13,500rpm. Take that, Temerario.

Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini - front

Many of the components, including all the bodywork, have been replaced with carbon fibre, dropping the weight to 185kg – 2kg less than the regular bike. That means a power-to-weight ratio of 1168bhp per tonne, which to people like us, used to half of that being considered a huge amount in a car, is quite frankly terrifying.

To show off that use of carbon fibre, Lambo and Ducati have left much of it exposed on the bike’s fairing but have thrown in highlights in a range of Lamborghini paint colours – Verde Scandal, Grigio Telesto and Grigio Acheso (green, grey and grey to you and me). Buyers can have a matching set of riding leathers thrown in, too.

Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini - detail

Just 630 of these special edition bikes will be made (a nod to Lamborghini’s usual racing number of 63, itself a reference to its year of founding). There’ll be another 63 even more special ones, though, named the Speciale Clienti. These will only be offered to existing Lamborghini owners, who’ll have the opportunity to have the colour scheme of their bike and riding gear matched to that of their car.

Just to really show each other the love, Lambo has also produced a one-off edition of its 1000bhp V12 hybrid flagship, the Revuelto, customised by its Ad Personam personalisation department to match the limited-edition bike. Honestly, get a room, you guys.

Lamborghini Revuelto with Ad Personam Ducati scheme

While UK pricing for the bike hasn’t been announced, it’ll reportedly start at $78,400 – around £61,000 – in the US.