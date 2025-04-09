This Is A 637bhp Electric SUV From… Smart?

Ever since Smart became a joint venture between Mercedes and Geely in 2019, it’s gradually shifted away from making the teeny tiny city cars that defined it for over two decades. One thing that hasn’t changed, though, is the brand’s cars getting performance versions wearing the badges of long-time Mercedes tuner Brabus.

Meet the Brabus version of the Smart #5, a model that the company still insists you pronounce ‘Hashtag Five’. Under its boxy bodywork is a dual-motor electric setup which delivers – and we had to double-check this wasn’t a typo – 637bhp. In a Smart! That means a 0-62mph time of 3.8 seconds, putting it on par with cars like the Audi RS3 and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Again, this is from the brand that once brought you the Fortwo.

Smart #5 Brabus - side detail

The 100kWh battery also delivers a WLTP range of 335 miles, and because it’s supported by an 800V electrical system, it’ll go from 10 to 80 per cent full in a quoted 18 minutes on a rapid charger.

Slightly worryingly, there’s no mention of any major chassis tweaks to cope with the huge amount of extra power, something that already holds back the smaller #1 Brabus with ‘only’ 422bhp. We’ll have to wait until we can try this one to see if that’s been addressed.

Smart #5 Brabus - interior

Visually, it’s set apart from lesser Hashtag Fives, Yo by 21-inch Brabus wheels, red brake callipers and some angrier-looking bumpers. On the inside, meanwhile (which we don’t yet have pictures of), you get microfibre seat upholstery, an Alcantara wheel and a smattering of Brabus badges to remind you you’re in the fast one, just in case the organ-rearranging acceleration doesn’t. Oh, and be warned: stick it in 'Brabus' mode and it'll make synthesised engine noises too.

Strangely, Smart and Brabus seem to be actively leaning into the slightly one-dimensional personality that many very powerful EVs are saddled with. Brabus’ CEO, Constantin Buschmann, said: “As the most powerful electric SUV ever in our joint lineup, it is all about pushing our design and engineering to the absolute maximum, delivering an electrifying ‘One-Second-Wow’ effect that truly stands out.”

Smart #5 Brabus - rear

We’ll have to wait until it’s available to order in the UK in Q4 of this year to see if the wow factor can in fact last longer than that, although it’ll shortly be available in Germany from €60,900 (around £52,700).