This Is A 637bhp Electric SUV From… Smart?

Smart is no longer the company you think it is, as its new performance SUV shows
Smart #5 Brabus - front
Smart #5 Brabus - front

Ever since Smart became a joint venture between Mercedes and Geely in 2019, it’s gradually shifted away from making the teeny tiny city cars that defined it for over two decades. One thing that hasn’t changed, though, is the brand’s cars getting performance versions wearing the badges of long-time Mercedes tuner Brabus.

Meet the Brabus version of the Smart #5, a model that the company still insists you pronounce ‘Hashtag Five’. Under its boxy bodywork is a dual-motor electric setup which delivers – and we had to double-check this wasn’t a typo – 637bhp. In a Smart! That means a 0-62mph time of 3.8 seconds, putting it on par with cars like the Audi RS3 and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Again, this is from the brand that once brought you the Fortwo.

Smart #5 Brabus - side detail
Smart #5 Brabus - side detail

The 100kWh battery also delivers a WLTP range of 335 miles, and because it’s supported by an 800V electrical system, it’ll go from 10 to 80 per cent full in a quoted 18 minutes on a rapid charger.

Slightly worryingly, there’s no mention of any major chassis tweaks to cope with the huge amount of extra power, something that already holds back the smaller #1 Brabus with ‘only’ 422bhp. We’ll have to wait until we can try this one to see if that’s been addressed.

Smart #5 Brabus - interior
Smart #5 Brabus - interior

Visually, it’s set apart from lesser Hashtag Fives, Yo by 21-inch Brabus wheels, red brake callipers and some angrier-looking bumpers. On the inside, meanwhile (which we don’t yet have pictures of), you get microfibre seat upholstery, an Alcantara wheel and a smattering of Brabus badges to remind you you’re in the fast one, just in case the organ-rearranging acceleration doesn’t. Oh, and be warned: stick it in 'Brabus' mode and it'll make synthesised engine noises too.

Strangely, Smart and Brabus seem to be actively leaning into the slightly one-dimensional personality that many very powerful EVs are saddled with. Brabus’ CEO, Constantin Buschmann, said: “As the most powerful electric SUV ever in our joint lineup, it is all about pushing our design and engineering to the absolute maximum, delivering an electrifying ‘One-Second-Wow’ effect that truly stands out.”

Smart #5 Brabus - rear
Smart #5 Brabus - rear

We’ll have to wait until it’s available to order in the UK in Q4 of this year to see if the wow factor can in fact last longer than that, although it’ll shortly be available in Germany from €60,900 (around £52,700).

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Singer Is Taking Over Willow Springs
Singer-modified Porsche 911s at Willow Springs
News
This Is A 637bhp Electric SUV From… Smart?
Smart #5 Brabus - front
News
This MGA Restomod Is A 290bhp Track Car Wearing Tweed
Frontline MGA Factory Edition - front
News
You Can Get A Caterham With A Horse Next Year
Caterham Seven Academy racer
News
Bentley Continental Gains ‘Entry-Level’ Hybrid Version
Bentley Continental GT - front
News
Ferrari Says Manual Gearbox Could Return On Limited-Run Models
Ferrari 550 Barchetta interior

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Cupra Leon VZ TSI Review: The King Of Leons
Cupra Leon VZ TSI - front
Reviews
2025 Dacia Bigster Review: A Different Kind Of Horse Power
Dacia Bigster Journey, Front
Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving
Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front