The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Has Gotten All Angry

We rather like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 at Car Throttle. It may drive like a conventional electric car, but it's anything but conventional to look at. Unfortunately, unlike its boxier sibling, the Ioniq 5, those looks haven’t translated into huge sales, so perhaps this facelift will help.

The super-slippery shape that’s part Mercedes CLS, part Citroen C6, part fevered futuristic imaginings of Fritz Lang is unchanged. Up front, though, the Ioniq 6’s big, friendly headlights have been changed out for an altogether meaner look, with a row of slender LEDs in their place.

Round the back, it's done away with the slightly awkward spoiler that sat below the rear windscreen on pre-facelift cars. The interior, meanwhile, gets a redesigned steering wheel, new trim materials and a reworked centre console layout, all of which help maintain the cabin’s ‘Mindful Cocoon’ concept. Okay then.

There’s no mention of any powertrain changes, either. We imagine it’ll stick with the same setup of a 77kWh battery paired with a choice of  225bhp single-motor rear-wheel drive or 321bhp dual-motor all-wheel drive setups. The former gets a quoted range of up to 338 miles thanks to the 6’s fish-like aerodynamics.

As part of the update, Hyundai’s also introduced a new N Line trim with a sportier attitude, complete with a mean-looking new bodykit and a two-tone paint job. This, Hyundai says, is inspired by 2022’s RN22e concept, but we all know that that was really a glimpse at the full-fat Ioniq 6 N.

The production version of this is lurking in the background of some of these pictures – can you spot it? Like the concept, it’s sporting a sizeable rear spoiler and diffuser and is finished in the N division’s signature Performance Blue. A full reveal is coming in July, and we’re expecting it to get the same 641bhp dual-motor configuration as the rather excellent Ioniq 5 N.

As for the updated Ioniq 6, it’s been unveiled for the South Korean market first, but we’d expect it to make its way to Europe any time now.

