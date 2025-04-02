Here’s Your First Look At The Interior Of The New Honda Prelude

We were a little surprised, but certainly not disappointed, when we found out the year before last that the Honda Prelude would be making an unexpected return. Even if it looks like it won’t exactly offer earth-shattering performance, who are we to turn our noses up at an honest-to-goodness, affordable two-door coupe when so few others exist in 2025?

Now, Honda has given us our first real glimpse at the interior of the near-production version of the car.

Unsurprisingly, there is much screenage, with the industry-standard digital instrument display and central infotainment display. Happily, though, Honda’s including some proper controls too, with plenty of switchgear carried over from the current Civic – no bad thing, considering it’s probably one of the best hatchback interiors on the market right now.

We also get another look at the button to activate Honda’s S+ Shift system, which promises to simulate proper gearchanges in what we expect to be a CVT ’box. The presence of some decently-sized shift paddles behind the steering wheel confirms that the driver will be able to take control of this.

Honda Prelude prototype - seats

Elsewhere, there are a pair of chunky-looking bucket seats up front, here trimmed in grey and white leather (or at least leather-effect material) with light blue stitching. Honda’s short walkaround video also confirms the presence of a small rear bench and a liftback-style tailgate.

Powertrain details are still yet to be confirmed beyond the fact that the Prelude will be a hybrid. However, we expect it to share both a platform and drivetrain with the Civic Hybrid which, in Europe, pairs a 2.0-litre four-cylinder with a pair of small e-motors for a total of 181bhp.

Fans in Japan got a look at the new Prelude in action at a fan event in Tokyo ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, featuring the Honda-powered Red Bull and VCARB F1 teams. Liam Lawson may be reeling from his demotion back to VCARB just two races into the season, but at least he and Isack Hadjar got to sample the Prelude – Max Verstappen and new teammate Yuki Tsunoda had to settle for an electric SUV, specifically the unconventionally-styled 0 Series prototype.

As for the Prelude, we can expect a lot more info ahead of the car’s full debut in Japan and North America later this year, and in Europe in early 2026.