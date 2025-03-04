Here’s Your First Look At The Chunky New Jeep Compass

The boxy new Compass will arrive this spring to replace the nine-year-old outgoing model
New Jeep Compass teaser - front
New Jeep Compass teaser - front

The current Jeep Compass has been around for nearly nine years now. In the quick-paced world of modern cars, then, it may as well have hailed from an era when the predominant form of transport still had hooves.

Though some updates have arrived, most recently last year, to try and keep the Compass pointing in the right direction next to younger rivals, it remains a charmingly left-field if pretty average entrant to the mid-sized crossover class.

Jeep, then, will be hoping that the all-new version, which will be revealed in the next few months, can get the Compass pointing true north (how many times can we make this reference?).

New Jeep Compass teaser - chassis
New Jeep Compass teaser - chassis

To whet our appetite, the company has released a couple of teaser images showing bits of the new Compass, and oh my, doesn’t it look macho? We can see a bluff, upright front with a minimalist interpretation of the Jeep seven-slot grille, framed by some rectangular headlights.

Round at what we think is the back, meanwhile, there’s a similarly chonky-looking tail light. Overall, it’s projecting the vibe of a Toyota Land Cruiser that did something filthy with a Fiat Grande Panda – no bad thing, considering we like the boxy retro vibes of both of those cars.

New Jeep Compass teaser - rear
New Jeep Compass teaser - rear

Anything else to know? Not much has been divulged right now, but we know the Compass will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, shared with things like the Peugeot 5008 and DS No8. In other words, it probably won’t be the sort of Jeep you’ll see on the trails of Moab.

It’ll be offered with mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full electric powertrains and, for the European market, will be built at Stellantis’ plant in Melfi, Italy, where it makes the current Compass and the even more ancient Renegade, which is somehow still chugging along 11 years after it launched. We’ll see the full car at some point in the spring, which is *looks out of window* erm, now.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

