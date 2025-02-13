Here’s Your First Glance At The Sporty-Looking Kia EV4

Kia previews three of its upcoming EVs, including a swoopy fastback
Kia EV4 teaser - rear
Kia EV4 teaser - rear

Kia’s range of EV-only cars may not have the most imaginative naming strategy, but at least they make up for that with some bold design. We’re fans of the EV6 and EV9, and now we’ve had a first glance at two more members of the family, the mid-sized EV4 and the baby EV2.

Kia EV4 teaser - front
Kia EV4 teaser - front

It’s the former we’re most intrigued by. From the teaser images Kia’s shown off, we can see it cuts a rather appealing dash, with the signature Kia EV slender lights and an aggressively raked rear windscreen. Already previewed as a concept last year, it looks like the production version won’t change much, and that’s just fine with us.

The EV4 is expected to sit on Kia and Hyundai’s scalable E-GMP platform that also underpins stuff like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV60. It should launch later in 2025, entering the growing class of slightly jacked-up electro-fastbacks like the Peugeot 408.

Kia EV2 teaser
Kia EV2 teaser

It’ll be revealed in full, however, at Kia’s ‘EV Day’ on 27 February, where we’ll also see a concept version of the EV2. This will be the smallest member of Kia’s EVx cars (unless it decides to do an EV1, presumably), and while we don’t know much about it, we know it’s being aimed at city-dwellers. Could it share a platform with the Hyundai Inster?

Finally, we’ll get to see the final production version of the PV5, Kia’s entry into the world of electric vans. It’s been parading this around in concept form for a while now, including the adventure-ready WKNDR unveiled at SEMA last year. That one seems less of a shoo-in for production, though.

Kia PV5 teaser - front
Kia PV5 teaser - front

Once EVs 4 and 2 have made production, Kia will have a lineup of six bespoke EVs (the mid-size EV5 crossover is also due in Europe this year), with an EV7 and EV8 also rumoured to arrive further down the line.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

