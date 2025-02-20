Jeremy Clarkson Set For Surprise TV Car Show Appearance

Between the emotional final episode of The Grand Tour and the upcoming fourth series of Clarkson’s Farm, which is likely still a few months off, Jeremy Clarkson has been staying out of the limelight when it comes to TV appearances of late.

That’s set to change soon, though, as the ex-Top Gear and The Grand Tour presenter will be making a surprise appearance in the upcoming thirteenth series of National Geographic’s car restoration programme Car S.O.S.

Clarkson's Farm

The show, which is hosted by presenter Tim Shaw and mechanic John “Fuzz” Townshend, sees the duo work together to restore a dilapidated classic car, usually as a surprise for its owner that’s been organised by their friends or relatives.

Each episode concludes with an emotional handover where the restored car is reunited with its owner, and for a series 13 episode, it was hoped that one of these handovers – of an original Land Rover Discovery – could take place at Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire. Despite Shaw being told by those in the industry that it was “very unlikely” this would be possible, he decided to reach out to Clarkson’s team regardless, he told the Independent.

Clarkson's Farm

“To my surprise, [Clarkson’s assistant] got back to me almost immediately after speaking with Jeremy,” he said, “and the answer was yes. We were all totally stunned.”

Clarkson was happy for the handover to take place on his property, and for a coach of around 60 friends and relatives of the Discovery’s owner to come along.

Clarkson's Farm

Shaw praised Clarkson as “warm, friendly and, of course, typically sarcastic and funny” during the pre-filming planning meeting, and also noted that “what might surprise the Jeremy Clarkson sceptics is just how accommodating and kind he was.” He went on to call it “one of the kindest gestures we’ve ever had from any celebrity.”

Series 13 of Car S.O.S is due to begin in March on the National Geographic channel. Clarkson, meanwhile, has said the fourth series of Clarkson’s Farm, much of which will document his purchasing and opening of a pub last year, will debut around May of this year on Amazon Prime.