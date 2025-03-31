Giugiaro Turns Maserati MC20 Into A Retrofuturist ’70s Wedge

This astonishing one-off, inspired by the Maserati Boomerang, is destined for a Mexican collector
GFG Style Peralta S - front
GFG Style Peralta S - front

In the 1970s, the supercar world went wedge-crazy. The decade gave us angular legends like the Lamborghini Countach, Lancia Stratos and Ferrari Berlinetta Boxer, but in the field of concept cars, the enthusiasm for pointiness went even deeper.

It’s wedgy ’70s concepts – specifically the 1972 Maserati Boomerang – that inspired the incredibly polished aluminium slice of exotica you see here. It’s called the GFG Style Peralta S, a name that’s come about not because its designers are big Brooklyn Nine Nine fans, but because it was commissioned by Mexican car collector Carlos Peralta.

GFG Style Peralta S - rear
GFG Style Peralta S - rear

GFG Style was founded in 2015 by legendary car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, who styled the original Boomerang five decades ago, and his son Fabrizio. The Peralta S is the latest in a series of one-offs and low-volume specials the company’s produced, and this time, it’s the younger Giugiaro that’s led its styling.

The whole body, with the exceptions of the carbon fibre front splitter, rear diffuser and side skirts, is made from shiny polished aluminium, with the front and rear sections each being single uninterrupted pieces.

GFG Style Peralta S - front, canopy open
GFG Style Peralta S - front, canopy open

It’s in the middle where the Peralta S pulls off its biggest party trick, though. Like the Boomerang, it eschews boring, old-fashioned doors for a gigantic forward-hinged glass canopy. That grants access to an equally ’70s-inspired interior, filled with chrome-effect leather (it works better than it sounds).

While the looks are a cyberpunk reworking of five-decade-old design trends, though, the underpinnings are a lot more modern. The chassis and powertrain both come from the Maserati MC20, and are unchanged for use in the Peralta S.

GFG Style Peralta S - interior
GFG Style Peralta S - interior

That means a carbon fibre tub and a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 sending 621bhp and 538lb ft of torque to the back wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch auto.

The Peralta S will remain a one-off, destined for its namesake’s collection, so unless you happen to be at any shows it makes a future appearance at, you’ll have to settle for gazing at these lovely pictures of it.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

