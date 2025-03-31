Suki’s 2 Fast 2 Furious Honda S2000 Is Now A Lego Set

One of the coolest cars from the Fast franchise has been brickified, complete with a Suki minifigure
Lego has been making great use of its Fast & Furious licence recently. Earlier this year, we got Brian’s Toyota Supra from the first film as a Technic set to match Dom’s Dodge Charger released a few years ago, and now we’re getting another set based on one of the franchise’s coolest cars.

We’re talking about the bright pink Honda S2000 that Suki drives in the opening race of 2 Fast 2 Furious. You know, the one with *that* bridge scene. A Speed Champions set has been revealed, giving our lonely-looking brickified Nissan Skyline GT-R some company to look forward to.

This 300-piece kit is one of the most detailed we’ve seen in the set yet. No surprise, though, given how intricate the airbrushed decals on Suki’s car are in the film. Handily, the majority of the anime character side graphic looks pre-printed, which should save some blushes when we inevitably can’t get one of the stickers on quite straight enough.

Inside, Suki’s S2000 gets some extra gauge stickers plus a nice little nod to the passenger-side TV screen added to her car in the film. You’ll also get a Suki minifigure to add to the collection.

You can pre-order the 2 Fast 2 Furious Honda S2000 Speed Champions set already through the Lego website, but it won’t officially land in shops until 1 June. It’s priced in line with the other single-car kits in the series released this year at £22.99.

We suspect this won’t be the last new Fast & Furious set on the cards. Reports have suggested a Technic version of Brian’s Skyline is in the works, which we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for.

Any others you’re hoping to see? Let us know on socials. We’ll check them between hoping and praying for Bow Wow’s Hulkmobile from Tokyo Drift…

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

