Ferrari Says Manual Gearbox Could Return On Limited-Run Models

Could this be another step towards Lewis Hamilton’s ‘F44’ dream car?
Something interesting is happening in the world of ultra high-end hypercars. After years of power figures and top speeds swelling to unprecedented heights, it seems buyers are finally starting to tire of the numbers game and seek more engagement instead – and manufacturers like Ferrari are beginning to notice this.

Speaking to Australian outlet Carsales, Ferrari’s chief product development officer, Gianmaria Fulgenzi, said he was open to the idea of a manual gearbox returning to a Ferrari model – but not one of the company’s series production cars.

Fulgenzi said that modern hypercars are beginning to reach the upper limit of performance they’re able to deliver, as well as what the average human body can withstand without having the same fitness regime as an actual F1 driver.

As a result, he said that the company could look into ways of introducing more engagement to some of its models instead, specifically stating that: “In terms of mechanical gearchanges, it’s something that could be in the future, depending on product.” He went on to suggest that if this were to happen, it would likely be on one of Ferrari’s limited-run ‘Icona’ cars, a lineage kicked off by the Monza SP1 and SP2 and Daytona SP3.

Ferrari hasn’t offered a manual gearbox on one of its cars since the original version of the California, launched in 2008. Supposedly, of the 10,000-ish cars produced, a grand total of three were ordered with three pedals, showing how starkly manual demand had dropped off with the advent of quicker-shifting semi-auto and dual-clutch gearboxes.

Since then, though, there have been shifts back the other way in the market. The 991-generation Porsche 911 GT3 switched from a manual to a dual-clutch gearbox, but demand saw the manual brought back for its mid-life facelift, and it’s remained an option on the GT3 ever since.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first rumbling there’s been of a new manual Ferrari lately. The company recently employed a Brit by the name of Lewis Hamilton, who told media a few weeks ago that he wants to design his own limited-run F40-inspired Ferrari named the F44 and complete with a proper manual ’box. Are Fulgenzi’s comments another step towards this actually happening? We hope so.

