Project Motor Racing Car And Track List: Everything Confirmed So Far

We’re steadily getting more and more information about upcoming racing sim Project Motor Racing. We know it’s being developed by Straight4 Studios, a new outfit from many of the team that worked for the now-defunct Slightly Mad Studios that developed the Need for Speed: Shift and Project CARS games.

We also know that Ben Collins, a man best known for wearing a white race suit and staying quiet, is working on the game as a handling consultant, and that rather unexpectedly, it’s going to share a physics model with Farming Simulator. And we know, at least according to Straight4’s last statement on the matter, made in July 2024, that the game is due to arrive at some point this year.

Project Motor Racing - TVR T400R

Most importantly, though, we know that PMR is going to eschew the modern sim racing obession with present-day categories like F1, Hypercar and the ubiquitous GT3. Instead, it’ll have a throwback focus on what many would argue is the golden age of GT racing, the 1990s and 2000s (although other, non-GT classes are set to feature too).

The Straight4 team has some experience here, as many of them also worked on the two GTR games in 2005 and 2006, official titles of the FIA GT Championship. The studio has confirmed that this era in particular will influence PMR, with the game getting a dedicated 2004 and 2005 GT racing class.

Project Motor Racing - Gillet Vertigo

Based on what we’ve seen so far, the title looks to be focusing just as much on some of the more obscure underdog manufacturers that competed in this era as the big budget factory entries. Similarly, the confirmed track roster so far looks to avoid going down the obvious route of massive ultra-modern Grade 1 circuits, instead going for some comparative deep cuts. Here are all the cars and tracks we know will feature in Project Motor Racing so far.

Cars

Gillet Vertigo

Lamborghini Murcielago R-GT

Lister Storm GT

Mosler MT900R

Saleen S7-R

TVR T400R

Tracks