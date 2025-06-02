Does This Patent Drawing Show The Baby Toyota Land Cruiser?

Toyota’s been known to be working on a smaller counterpart to the Land Cruiser for some time – is this it?
Possible Toyota Land Cruiser FJ patent image
Possible Toyota Land Cruiser FJ patent image

It’s a bit of an open secret that Toyota’s working on a small, boxy off-road-style car to sit below the latest Land Cruiser in its SUV lineup. The company first teased the idea with 2022’s Compact Cruiser concept, then, at the J250 Land Cruiser’s reveal a couple of years ago, showed off the shadowy silhouette of a smaller but just as boxy off-roader, complete with a spare wheel on the tailgate.

Since that official tease, though, things have been very quiet on the car–until now. A patent drawing has been filed in the Philippines, and spotted by the nation’s local offshoot of TopGear.com, that shows what could well be the final production version of the baby Land Cruiser.

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ is teased during the J250 Land Cruiser's reveal
The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ is teased during the J250 Land Cruiser's reveal

The rendering lines up neatly with the silhouette we saw back in 2023, right down to the extremely thick C-pillar and the front end that bears a family resemblance to the Hilux Champ, an ultra-cheap utilitarian pickup Toyota sells in various Asian markets.

If this is indeed the final version of the car, we still don’t know a whole lot about it, including what platform it’ll sit on, which powertrains it’ll use, and just where around the world it’ll be sold.

2022 Toyota Compact Cruiser concept
2022 Toyota Compact Cruiser concept

What we do possibly know is its name – shortly after the original tease, in late 2023, Toyota trademarked the name ‘Land Cruiser FJ’. That suffix references the original FJ-series Land Cruiser of the 1950s and the FJ Cruiser, a retro-styled 4x4 sold in some markets between 2006 and 2022. Both of those vehicles serve as styling influences for the new car.

If we’re looking at the final version of the Land Cruiser FJ, then it hopefully won’t be too long before we’re treated to a proper reveal. It’s set to arrive as part of a wave of downsized versions of legendary off-roaders, as Land Rover is known to be working on a smaller Defender-inspired car and Mercedes has confirmed a miniature G-Class is in development.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Bentley Bentayga Speed Is Back, And Now It’ll Drift
Bentley Bentayga Speed - front
News
Does This Patent Drawing Show The Baby Toyota Land Cruiser?
Possible Toyota Land Cruiser FJ patent image
News
McLaren 750S Le Mans Edition Brings The Downforce
McLaren 750S Le Mans - front
Motorsport
This Ultra-Wide Ford Mustang Mach E Will Take On Pikes Peak This Year
Ford Super Mustang Mach-E - front
News
Updated Toyota Aygo X Revealed, And There’s Now A GR Sport
Toyota Aygo X GR Sport, front
Toys and Gadgets
Clear Your Schedule: There’s A Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie
Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 Review: As Good To Drive As It Looks?
Kia EV6 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Lexus LM350h Review: The Rolls-Royce Of MPVs
Lexus LM350h, front
Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified Review: Better In Every Way
Genesis GV70 Electrified, front
Reviews
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric Review: Mixed Feelings
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric, front
Reviews
VW ID7 GTX Review: An Old-School Sports Saloon For The EV Age
VW ID7 GTX - front