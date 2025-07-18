This 100mph E-Scooter Is Out To Break Records

Its mission? To be the world’s fastest scooter. Its name? The Turbo. Meet the e-scooter that can dust a Tesla Model 3 off the line
The Turbo - front
Normally, if a press release landed in our inbox about a new e-scooter, we’d politely find an excuse to not cover it. We’re not Scooter Throttle, after all, and we tend to view these things as two-wheeled irritations to be dodged when you’re trying to walk around a city centre.

This one caught our eye, though. Anything with the terms ‘e-scooter’ and ‘100mph’ in the same sentence is bound to. It’s been created by British e-scooter manufacturer Bo, and it’s setting out to be the world’s fastest scooter. Its name: The Turbo. Geddit?

The Turbo - side
Powered by a 1.8kWh battery and packing two motors developing, The Turbo is based on one of Bo’s standard scooter chassis, modified with various CNC-machined components to fit the new, beefier battery.

Together, those motors make 24,000w, which translates to around 32bhp. When you stop and actually think about it, that’s really quite a lot to shove into what can literally only be described as a scooter. Bo doesn’t provide a weight figure, but says the power-to-weight ratio bests that of a Bugatti Veyron (523bhp per tonne, in case you were wondering). It’s also said to be capable of doing over 150 miles on a charge, so you can go further on one of these than in a Honda e.

The Turbo - front detail
There’s a serious team behind it, too. Bo’s chief technical officer, Harry Wills, used to work for the original iteration of the Bloodhound land speed record programme, then moved on to Williams Advanced Engineering, formerly the engineering consultancy wing of the Williams F1 team.

The Turbo has already undergone a shakedown at the Goodwood circuit, where pro scooter racer (yeah, that’s a thing) Tre Whyte took it up to 85mph. More pertinently, it apparently accelerated quicker than a Tesla Model 3 (although full disclosure, we don’t know to what speed or which version of the Model 3).

The Turbo - rear detail
The next step for The Turbo is to go for the scooter land speed record, with over 100mph in its sights. Perhaps most amazingly, though, this isn’t just going to be a one-off engineering showpiece. Bo plans on building and selling a limited run of them, priced from $29,500 (around £22,000), with the first one due to be delivered to a customer in Madrid next year. We can only keep you in our thoughts if you encounter one of these while trying to make your way up Oxford Street.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

