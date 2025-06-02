How great does the idea of a Toyota GR Aygo X sound? If Gazoo Racing went and put a big boosty engine in that tiny city car chassis, we think the world’s supply of endorphins would increase tenfold.

That’s almost certainly never going to happen, though, but at least we can fantasise about it while poring over the details of the updated version of the Aygo X. Yes, there’s now a GR Sport.

Toyota Aygo X GR Sport, rear

No surprise, really, given GR Sport has found its way to most new Toyota models as a sporty-looking trim. In the case of the Aygo X, that includes a new front bumper with grille inserts mimicking the brake ducts of a GR Yaris, a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, and yes, you’re seeing that correctly, a black bonnet. Toyota says that’s to give the Aygo X a link to its efforts in motorsport, but we’re just getting Lancia Fulvia vibes.

It may not have had the full GR treatment on its chassis, but there is more to the GR Sport than just its cosplay looks. Retuned dampers and springs are said to improve handling and body control, plus its electric power steering has been tweaked to feel a little more direct. Consider us curious to try it out.

Toyota Aygo X, interior

All versions of the Toyota Aygo X have gone hybrid, too. It’s the 1.3-litre three-cylinder and electric motor combination as found in the Yaris, producing 114bhp – which sounds quite hilarious in something this size. To make that fit into the tiny engine bay, the front overhang of the Aygo has been extended 76mm, but its footprint remains the same as before.

Other hardware changes include new insulation in a bid to reduce road noise and a new exhaust system for the hybrid setup. Fairly comprehensive, then, given this is merely a mid-life facelift.

Toyota Aygo X GR Sport, front

Stay tuned for full pricing and specs to come later in the year, with the new Toyota Aygo X set to go on sale towards the end of 2025.