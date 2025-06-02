Updated Toyota Aygo X Revealed, And There’s Now A GR Sport

The updated Aygo X now has a hybrid engine, and an unexpected link to motorsport…
Toyota Aygo X GR Sport, front
Toyota Aygo X GR Sport, front

How great does the idea of a Toyota GR Aygo X sound? If Gazoo Racing went and put a big boosty engine in that tiny city car chassis, we think the world’s supply of endorphins would increase tenfold.

That’s almost certainly never going to happen, though, but at least we can fantasise about it while poring over the details of the updated version of the Aygo X. Yes, there’s now a GR Sport.

Toyota Aygo X GR Sport, rear
Toyota Aygo X GR Sport, rear

No surprise, really, given GR Sport has found its way to most new Toyota models as a sporty-looking trim. In the case of the Aygo X, that includes a new front bumper with grille inserts mimicking the brake ducts of a GR Yaris, a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, and yes, you’re seeing that correctly, a black bonnet. Toyota says that’s to give the Aygo X a link to its efforts in motorsport, but we’re just getting Lancia Fulvia vibes.

It may not have had the full GR treatment on its chassis, but there is more to the GR Sport than just its cosplay looks. Retuned dampers and springs are said to improve handling and body control, plus its electric power steering has been tweaked to feel a little more direct. Consider us curious to try it out.

Toyota Aygo X, interior
Toyota Aygo X, interior

All versions of the Toyota Aygo X have gone hybrid, too. It’s the 1.3-litre three-cylinder and electric motor combination as found in the Yaris, producing 114bhp – which sounds quite hilarious in something this size. To make that fit into the tiny engine bay, the front overhang of the Aygo has been extended 76mm, but its footprint remains the same as before.

Other hardware changes include new insulation in a bid to reduce road noise and a new exhaust system for the hybrid setup. Fairly comprehensive, then, given this is merely a mid-life facelift.

Toyota Aygo X GR Sport, front
Toyota Aygo X GR Sport, front

Stay tuned for full pricing and specs to come later in the year, with the new Toyota Aygo X set to go on sale towards the end of 2025.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Bentley Bentayga Speed Is Back, And Now It’ll Drift
Bentley Bentayga Speed - front
News
Does This Patent Drawing Show The Baby Toyota Land Cruiser?
Possible Toyota Land Cruiser FJ patent image
News
McLaren 750S Le Mans Edition Brings The Downforce
McLaren 750S Le Mans - front
Motorsport
This Ultra-Wide Ford Mustang Mach E Will Take On Pikes Peak This Year
Ford Super Mustang Mach-E - front
News
Updated Toyota Aygo X Revealed, And There’s Now A GR Sport
Toyota Aygo X GR Sport, front
Toys and Gadgets
Clear Your Schedule: There’s A Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie
Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 Review: As Good To Drive As It Looks?
Kia EV6 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Lexus LM350h Review: The Rolls-Royce Of MPVs
Lexus LM350h, front
Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified Review: Better In Every Way
Genesis GV70 Electrified, front
Reviews
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric Review: Mixed Feelings
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric, front
Reviews
VW ID7 GTX Review: An Old-School Sports Saloon For The EV Age
VW ID7 GTX - front