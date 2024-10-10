Chris Harris’ New Show Makes Us Even Sadder About Top Gear

In terms of opinions that are likely to get you slandered by faceless internet commenters, saying you enjoyed any iteration of post-Clarkson/Hammond/May Top Gear is up there. I did, though – in fact the only version I found properly unpalatable was that first, painful Chris Evans-fronted series.

Few will argue that Chris Harris was the show’s saving grace, but having found Rory Reid and Matt LeBlanc unexpectedly underrated co-hosts, I was a little sceptical when it was announced they’d be replaced by Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness.

As a comedian and host, I’d always found McGuinness’ schtick a bit tiresome; and knowing the square root of jack about cricket, I was only really aware of Flintoff as someone who was apparently quite good at thwacking a ball towards some sticks. I was pleasantly surprised by the end result, though – I thought TG had finally settled back into something properly likeable, with good chemistry between the presenters, albeit very different to when the show was at its peak.

Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping © BBC

Of course, we all know how it ended: a horrible filming accident for Flintoff, questions asked about the show’s health and safety protocols, crew reportedly signed off work for shock, and ultimately, an ‘indefinite hiatus’ for Top Gear.

It was a little surprising, then, to see two-thirds of that lineup – Flintoff perhaps predictably absent – reunite for a new show on the Beeb. The rather unimaginatively-titled Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping sees the pair look to several European nations with a particularly good reputation for health and wellbeing as they both confront the fact they’re either in or rapidly approaching their 50s.

It’s debatable whether that final iteration of TG had a big enough following for the BBC to assume that reuniting the pair would be a guaranteed success, but you know what? Regardless of whether it hits viewership targets or not, it works.

Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping © BBC

It’s clear that the two have spent enough time with one another to be proper mates, not just forcing a friendship for the camera. That’s despite – or perhaps because of – them acting as total foils for one another, McGuinness’ bouncy, brash populist TV host instincts contrasting with Harris’ grumpy car reviewer persona (trust me, we’re all like that).

It’s the little moments where they unite over common ground that give the show an irresistibly wholesome edge: standing by a beautifully tranquil Swedish lake, joining in a local folk dance at a Greek village gathering, struggling through a brutal bike ride up a Swiss mountain.

In fact, despite the perhaps more exaggerated personas of its hosts, I’ve mentally filed Road Tripping in the same drawer as shows like Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing or, in fictional terms, Detectorists. What all these shows have in common is an emphasis on encouraging men to be more open with one another about physical and mental health, something that’s only becoming a more important, talked-about topic.

Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping © BBC

It’s not a car show beyond the duo travelling in a different, locally appropriate vehicle for each of the three episodes (a Volvo XC70 in Sweden, a Suzuki Jimny in Greece, a VW ID Buzz in Switzerland), and a couple of slightly awkward passing references to their past hosting duties.

Nevertheless, it makes us sad we’re not going to see any more of that final iteration of TG. Before it ground to a halt, it seemed that finally, here was a lineup with enough stability and likeability to become a success again. Road Tripping doesn’t fill that void, but it does remind us what we’re missing now TG has been put to rest – definitely in that form, and possibly forever.

Basically, if you liked that last iteration of Top Gear – and plenty did, despite what the average YouTube comments section would have you believe – you’ll probably like Road Tripping too, although if you’re not already a vegan ultra-marathon runner, it might lead you to ask some big questions about your lifestyle. Even if you didn’t like late-era TG, though, it’s worth a go, if only to see a more earnest, gentle side to its hosts.