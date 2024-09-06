Chris Harris Thought Andrew Flintoff ‘Was Dead’ In Top Gear Accident

It’s been almost two years since the accident that brought the end of Top Gear happened. During filming, presenter and former cricketer Andrew Flintoff rolled a Morgan 3 Wheeler without a crash helmet, leading to severe facial injuries.

We haven’t heard much about the accident until recently when Flintoff began discussing the aftermath in a new TV series of his focusing on cricket, and now former co-worker Chris Harris has broken his silence on the incident.

Speaking with Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience, Harris reveals he was the other presenter on-site at Dunsfold when the accident occurred with the third of the trio, Paddy McGuinness, not due to film that day.

Harris said he wasn’t right by him when the accident occurred, rather he found out over the radio. He said: “I always used to have a radio in my little room at the test track, so I could hear what was going on. And I heard someone say ‘There’s been a real accident here, the car’s upside down’.

“So I ran to the window, looked out and he wasn’t moving, so I thought he was dead. I assumed he was. Then he moved.” Harris then added, “If he wasn’t so strong, he wouldn’t have survived… I couldn’t believe he survived”.

He went on to say that he “had seen this coming”, going on to describe a run-in with the BBC he had three months prior: “There was a big enquiry, a lot of soul-searching, the BBC is good at that.

“But what was never spoken about was that three months before the accident, I’d gone to the BBC and said ‘Unless you change something, someone’s going to die on this show’. I went to the BBC, and I’d told them of my concerns of what I’d seen.

“As the most experienced driver on the show by a mile, I said ‘If we carry on, at the very least we’re going to have a very serious injury, at the very worst a fatality’.”

Flintoff himself in his new series, Field of Dreams, said: "I don't know what completely better is. I am what I am now. I'm different to what I was. It's something I will have to deal with for the rest of my life. Better? No, different."