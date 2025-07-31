Nürburgring lap records are, as it turns out, like buses. Mere hours after confirmation of one new benchmark – the BMW M3 CS Touring becoming the fastest estate – there’s another. This time, it’s a Detroit double whammy, as not one but two versions of the Chevrolet Corvette have unseated the Ford Mustang GTD as the fastest American car around the 12.9-mile Nordschleife.

Unsurprisingly, those cars were the two spiciest things in the C8 lineup – the 1064bhp ZR1 and the freshly unveiled 1250bhp ZR1X. Both use the same 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8, but the ZR1X throws in the E-Ray’s electrified front axle for the extra shove.

With both cars equipped with the downforce-bringing ZTK Performance Package and wearing ultra-sticky but road-legal Michelin Cup 2R rubber, it’s really little surprise they’ve gone as fast as they have. The ZR1X, piloted by its vehicle dynamics engineer Drew Cattell, managed a 6:49.275 lap, while Cattell’s equivalent in the ZR1 team, Brian Wallace, was barely any slower in the non-hybrid car, putting in a 6:50.763.

This does beg the question of whether Chevy accidentally self-sabotaged itself – after all, will the inevitable extra outlay for the ZR1X really be worth it when it’s only 1.5 seconds quicker around a 12.9-mile lap? Either way, though, they’re hugely impressive times. More pertinently, though, they give their key rival for American ’Ring domination, the Mustang GTD, a bloody nose, chipping into its 6:52.072 time.

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X

By our reckoning, the times slot the ZR1X and ZR1 in as the sixth- and seventh-fastest production cars ever around the ’Ring. Oh yeah, and Chevrolet sent a ‘lesser’ Z06 around too, although with 670bhp, it’s still the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 road car ever. Its 7:11.826 doesn’t break any records, but it’s still mighty quick.

As is common practice for ’Ring record runs, all three cars were running extra safety kit like a roll hoop and competition-grade seats, but were otherwise standard.

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X, ZR1 and Z06

So, what other Nordschleife records are we going to see tumble today? Fastest hot hatch? Fastest milk float? Fastest executive saloon car with an engine over 2.0 litres and a glovebox full of custard? Answers on a postcard, please.