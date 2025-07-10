The Hybrid Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Is Coming To The UK With Right-Hand Drive

Remember when buying a Chevrolet Corvette in Britain meant going through a drive-through or using the M6 Toll was a massive pain in the backside? That’s not been the case since the mid-engined C8 generation, in both base Stingray and more focused Z06 guise, became the first to be officially available in right-hand drive. Now, there’s a third version to add to the list: the hybrid E-Ray.

Yep, not uncontroversially, you’ve been able to buy a hybrid ’Vette in the States for a couple of years now, and it’s now heading to the UK with right-hand drive, as well as to other European markets.

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray - overhead

Get that image of the Prius out of your head, though. The fact is that the E-Ray still has a whopping 6.2-litre LT2 V8 nestling behind the cabin and sending 475bhp and 452lb ft to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It’s just that here, it’s augmented by an electric motor that can send up to 160bhp and 122lb ft to the front axle.

Peak combined power is 634bhp, and because all four wheels are putting that power down, it’ll hit 62mph in a fairly staggering quoted 2.9 seconds. Top speed, in the US market car, is 183mph.

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray - interior detail

The E-Ray’s front motor decides when and where it needs to deploy its power depending on driving style and grip levels, although you can also pop it into Stealth Mode if you don’t want to annoy your neighbours with your massive V8. This gives you up to four miles of electric-only running, and also the novelty of a front-wheel drive Corvette with a 44mph top speed. There’s also a Charge+ mode that’s designed to keep the battery topped up during extended hard driving.

It’s not just the ability to nip about town on electric power only that might save you a bit of money, either. The V8 can shut down half of its cylinders under low loads.

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray - detail

But then who’s ever bought a Corvette to save fuel? Assuming you won’t be hypermiling your E-Ray, you’ll be pleased to know that it gets standard carbon ceramic brakes and the latest version of GM’s tricksy Magnetic Ride Control adaptive damping.

So, is all this performance going to come wrapped up in a huge bargain, as American cars often are? Erm, not quite. While in the States, the E-Ray starts at $106,900 (around £78,500) before any local registration taxes, by the time the wheel’s been moved to the correct side and it’s made its way across the Atlantic, a targa-topped coupe starts at £153,440. The Convertible, meanwhile, kicks off at £159,230.

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray - rear

That’s a £9k jump over what’s likely to be the E-Ray’s biggest rival, the hybrid Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS, but then the Porsche doesn’t have a stonking naturally aspirated V8 – that could be worth nine grand on its own. Now, any chance of a right-hand drive ZR1X?