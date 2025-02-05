Buy This Brawn GP Car And Relive *That* F1 Season

One of only three chassis ever built by F1’s ultimate underdog is up for auction
Brawn BGP 001 - front
Brawn BGP 001 - front

Remember Brawn GP? If not, you should probably refresh your memory by watching the excellent Keanu Reeves-fronted documentary on the team, but let’s face it – if you’re into F1 and you’re above the age of a barely-developed foetus, you probably do.

The team rose from the ashes of Honda’s factory effort after it pulled out of the sport at the end of 2008, having been personally bought out by the team’s boss, Ross Brawn. It turned up at the start of the 2009 season with a car – the BGP 001 – hastily developed from Honda’s half-finished car and an ace up its sleeve – a ‘blown diffuser’ that exploited a loophole in the aero regulations and turned the car into an absolute monster.

Brawn BGP 001 - side
Brawn BGP 001 - side

Jenson Button and Rubens Barichello promptly claimed the most unexpected 1-2 in F1 history at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. While other teams would catch up as the season wore on, it wasn’t enough to stop Brawn, in its first and only season in existence, claiming both the constructors’ championship and a drivers’ title for Button.

The team was then promptly sold to engine supplier Mercedes, setting the stage for one of the most dominant streaks in F1 history. It’s the sort of fairytale that happens once in a generation in any given sport, and now one of three BGP 001 chassis run by Brawn in that magical season is up for sale.

Brawn BGP 001 - overhead
Brawn BGP 001 - overhead

Specifically, it’s the first chassis built, 001/01, and was gifted to Jenson Button at the conclusion of the season, part of a clause in his contract that stated that if he won a championship, he’d get an example of the car he won it with.

It’s not the car he won the title with – that’s chassis 02, which belongs to Ross Brawn himself. Chassis 03, meanwhile, is part of Mercedes’ collection. This one, though, was driven by Barichello for the early part of the season, including for that unprecedented 1-2 in Australia.

Rubens Barichello drives chassis 001/01 at the 2009 Australian GP | XPB Images
Rubens Barichello drives chassis 001/01 at the 2009 Australian GP | XPB Images

After Button cleared out his collection last year, the chassis is now heading to auction at Bonhams’ Miami Grand Prix sale on 3 May. There’s no mention of any internals, and more often than not, significant old F1 cars like this are offered as little more than an empty chassis. Even if that’s the case, though, we suspect it’s going to go for a fairly healthy sum.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
This Is The Face Of Volkswagen’s Sub £20k-EV
VW entry-level EV teaser - front
Italian Cars
Ferrari-Powered Alfa Romeo Rally Car Sees Daylight After 28 Years
Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo Sprint rally car
Formula 1
Buy This Brawn GP Car And Relive *That* F1 Season
Brawn BGP 001 - front
News
Honda-Nissan Merger May Not Go Ahead After All
Honda and Nissan executives
News
Ferrari Could Reveal Its First EV In October
Ferrari F80 - side
Motorsport
The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH Is Here To Fill Le Mans With Glorious V12 Noise
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH - front, WEC livery

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 BMW M5 Review: Right Car, Wrong Badge
G90 BMW M5
Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 BMW M4 Review: Now AWD-Only, But I Don’t Mind
BMW M4 - front, driving