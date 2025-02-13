Honda-Nissan Merger Officially Called Off

Talks to merge Honda and Nissan have collapsed over disagreements over the structure of the deal, though the two will continue to collaborate on future projects
Honda and Nissan executives
Honda and Nissan executives

A proposed deal which would’ve seen Honda and Nissan merge to create one of the largest companies in the automotive industry has collapsed, both manufacturers have confirmed.

Over the last few months, the two have been discussing a deal with an initial proposal that would’ve seen them create a joint holding company. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding on 23 December last year, agreeing to look into merging operations, strengthening an agreement made earlier in 2024 to collaborate on electric cars. However, reports of those talks ending emerged last week over a disagreement over the structure of the deal.

Nissan Ariya Nismo
Nissan Ariya Nismo

That has now been confirmed by both companies. In Nissan’s statement, it says that Honda proposed a change in the deal from creating a joint holding company with it appointing the majority of directors, ‘to a structure where Honda would be the parent company and Nissan the subsidiary through a share exchange.’

This is not a deal Nissan would ultimately agree to. Its statement said: “As a result of these discussions, both companies concluded that, to prioritise speed of decision-making and execution of management measures in an increasingly volatile market environment heading into the era of electrification, it would be most appropriate to cease discussions and terminate the [memorandum of understanding].”

Honda Civic Type R
Honda Civic Type R

It has however stated the two companies will continue to collaborate in future as part of a ‘strategic partnership aimed at the era of intelligence and electrified vehicles.’

Honda’s briefer statement didn’t dive into any further details over talks ending, only emphasising Nissan’s point on future collaboration.

Though exact details have not been officially confirmed, it was reported last week by the Financial Times that Honda had unexpectedly proposed the wholesale takeover due to its higher market valuation. FT says the company is valued at around £31bn, compared with Nissan at around £8bn. 

Honda and Nissan executives
Honda and Nissan executives

It further reported that Nissan’s reconsideration had been spurred on by Renault, which owns a 36 per cent stake in Nissan. The French manufacturer reportedly urged Nissan to seek better terms following Honda's proposal.

Part of the reason for the proposed merger was declining sales for both manufacturers throughout 2024, particularly Nissan, which experienced a sharp drop in profit last year. Increasing competition from Chinese brands, particularly in the EV market, was largely behind the original tie-up on EVs.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Toyota GR Celica Name Trademarked In Brazil
Toyota Celica, fifth generation
News
Here’s A Better Look At The Sub-£20k VW ID Every1 Concept
VW ID.Every1 sketch - front
News
There’s Now A GTI-Powered VW Passat, But You Can’t Have It
VW Passat 2.0 TSI 4Motion - front
News
Here’s Your First Glance At The Sporty-Looking Kia EV4
Kia EV4 teaser - rear
News
Could The Next Toyota Supra Spawn A Mazda Sports Car Too?
Toyota GR Supra and Mazda Iconic SP concept
News
Honda-Nissan Merger Officially Called Off
Honda and Nissan executives

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Subaru Forester Review: More Of The Same, But A Little Better
2025 Subaru Forester, front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 BMW M5 Review: Right Car, Wrong Badge
G90 BMW M5
Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front