Jeremy Clarkson Gives His Thoughts On Modern Cars

At a recent Q&A event at his Oxfordshire pub, Clarkson didn’t hold back on his opinions on new cars
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Jeremy Clarkson in The Grand Tour: One For The Road
Jeremy Clarkson in The Grand Tour: One For The Road

There’s a moment in The Grand Tour: One For The Road, the recent emotional send-off for Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, where Clarkson, enjoying his Lancia Montecarlo’s twin-cam engine along a mountain road, goes into a bit more detail on why the trio – and he in particular – have decided to wrap things up.

“I’m simply not interested in electric cars,” he explains as the engine rasps away behind him. Now, at the One For The Road watch party and Q&A he recently held at his new pub, The Farmer’s Dog, Clarkson went into a bit more detail on his feelings on most modern cars.

“After 35 years, do I still have the same love for cars? No. Honestly, no. They’re all s****... 80 per cent of them now, 90 per cent, I couldn’t even identify them. I don’t know what they are, I don’t care. And then [the manufacturers] go ‘We’ve got a new hybrid drive system’ – I just couldn’t give a s***.”

However, Clarkson also offered up his views on the future of classic cars, and his outlook is a bit more optimistic here: “When the internal combustion [engine] came along, the horse got booted into touch, but it doesn’t mean that all horses were eaten. There are some people who still ride around on them, and they have fun.

“I think, keep a car like that,” he said in reference to his Lancia, “there’ll always be petrol to buy, you’ll always be able to enjoy it, and just because everyone else is driving around in a microwave oven or a chest freezer, doesn’t mean you have to.”

It’s not the first time we’ve heard such an outlook, with other famous car enthusiasts like Jay Leno and a certain James May professing a similar view over the years. Indeed, while various nations are looking into banning the sale of new internal combustion cars, nowhere has yet announced a deadline for any outright bans, and isn’t likely to any time soon.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Jeremy Clarkson Gives His Thoughts On Modern Cars
Jeremy Clarkson in The Grand Tour: One For The Road
Jeremy Clarkson in The Grand Tour: One For The Road
News
Celebrated Mercedes Designer Bruno Sacco Has Died
Bruno Sacco
Bruno Sacco
News
McLaren W1 Will Arrive On 6 October As A P1 Successor
McLaren W1 Logo
McLaren W1 Logo
News
This Six-Wheeled Porsche 944 Pickup Is A Fever Dream You Can Buy
Porsche 944 pickup - front
Porsche 944 pickup - front
News
New Honda Prelude Could Get A Manual Gearbox
Honda Prelude concept - front
Honda Prelude concept - front
News
Yes, Alibaba Even Sells Brand-New Toyota AE86 Shells
Toyota AE86 reproduction bodyshell
Toyota AE86 reproduction bodyshell

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving