Another Fast & Furious Short Film Is Coming

Vin Diesel has confirmed he’s directing a ‘precursor to the finale’, and it sounds like it’ll be filmed in the Middle East
The Fast & Furious franchise is no stranger to a short film, serving to bridge a gap between one entry to the next.

That started with Turbo-Charged Prelude, which documented Brian O’Conner’s journey from Los Angeles to Miami between the first and second film. Along the way, we got a back story to how he acquired his R34 GT-R, too.

Then there was Los Bandeleros, a longer, 20-minute film that filled the gap between 2 Fast 2 Furious and Tokyo Drift… despite coming out alongside 2009’s Fast & Furious, which was released long after those two films.

Now a third is coming, and it’ll serve as a ‘precursor to the finale’, according to Vin Diesel.

In his usual preferred format of posting something on Instagram, the man behind Dom Torretto said: “I am reminded of that critical moment in the Fast franchise, where we had just wrapped the fourth film…

“The studio asked me to direct the precursor to the film, to explain where Dom had been in between the first and the fourth film. It was called Los Bandoleros.

“Now, all these years later, the request has come in again for me to direct the precursor, to the finale.”

We still don’t know if Fast 11 will be the finale or not, so we can only speculate which side of that it’ll fall on. Equally, we don’t know what sort of plot it could take on, but we do get the impression it’ll be set in the Middle East.

Diesel continued: “One of the locations we were fortunate enough to film in for Fast Seven was the Middle East. Which ended up being our most global film, just shy of two billion dollars in the box office. My one regret was that we never got to film deep in the desert.”

Expect lots of sand, then. Consider us intrigued, at the very least.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

