Watch The Fast & Furious Film You Forgot About

Turbo-Charged Prelude was made to bridge the gap between the first two films in the Fast franchise. We’re here to remind you it exists
We all know how The Fast and The Furious ends. Well, actually, if you don’t, look away now because we’re about to drop a big spoiler.

After Dom Torreto’s Dodge Charger gets T-boned by a truck, Brian O’Conner hands him the keys to his Toyota Supra to make an escape. Dom drives off, still-undercover cop Brian walks towards the sirens closing in on the scene. Roll credits.

We all know how this ends
Two years on from that ending, we find ourselves in Miami for the start of 2 Fast 2 Furious. Ludacris, with his character then unnamed to us, is organising a race and makes a phone call. Who could it be? Oh, Brian O’Conner. Cue the iconic Nissan Skyline GT-R making its screen appearance.

So what happened between those two scenes? It’s never truly detailed in the films, so presumably, it’s not worth thinking about. Only it was, just not in a way many of us would know about.

A six-minute film titled ‘Turbo-Charged Prelude’ answers those questions in a very strange way. Here, we get a practically speechless explanation of those years in between.

We’ll let you watch it for yourself rather than explaining every fine detail, but it starts with Brian packing his bags just ahead of the police rolling up to his house, only for him to have already made an escape from LA in a ghastly-looking Dodge Stealth. Along the way, he avoids the cops once more, gets a lift from an attractive woman in a Mitsubishi Eclipse and bags himself a sorry-looking R34.

Yes, it's *that* Skyline
How that gets to the US we don’t know, given it wasn’t sold there officially nor was it anywhere close to being legal for import, but we won’t question it more than that. Then comes more street racing, earning money to upgrade the car and eventually crossing paths with a Supra and RX-7 in Miami. Roll credits.

So, how could you see the Turbo-Charged Prelude before the days of YouTube? The short film had a very, very small theatrical release alongside 2F2F and was later included on DVD releases of the film globally. Now, how 2003 is that?
 

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

